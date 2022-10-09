 Skip to Content
How to Watch LA Clippers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Live Online on October 9, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, October 9, 2022 at 10:30 PM EDT, the LA Clippers face the Minnesota Timberwolves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

LA Clippers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+. In Los Angeles, the game is on KTLA, which isn’t available to stream with a Live TV Streaming Service, but can be picked up using an OTA Antenna.

Since Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV, no longer carry Bally Sports North, these are your only Live TV Streaming options to watch the T-Wolves all year long.

Can you stream LA Clippers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including LA Clippers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports North≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports North≥ $89.99------

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports North and Fox Sports North + 35 Top Cable Channels

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. LA Clippers Game Preview

