How to Watch LA Clippers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Live Online on October 9, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming
On Sunday, October 9, 2022 at 10:30 PM EDT, the LA Clippers face the Minnesota Timberwolves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
LA Clippers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- When: Sunday, October 9, 2022 at 10:30 PM EDT
- TV: Bally Sports North and Fox Sports North
- Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM
In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+. In Los Angeles, the game is on KTLA, which isn’t available to stream with a Live TV Streaming Service, but can be picked up using an OTA Antenna.
Since Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV, no longer carry Bally Sports North, these are your only Live TV Streaming options to watch the T-Wolves all year long.
Can you stream LA Clippers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves on NBA League Pass?
If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including LA Clippers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.
You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|50% OFF
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|Bally Sports North
|≥ $89.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fox Sports North
|≥ $89.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-