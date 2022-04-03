How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. LA Clippers Game Live Online on April 3, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, April 3, 2022 at 9:30 PM EDT, the LA Clippers face the New Orleans Pelicans. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports New Orleans, Fox Sports New Orleans, Bally Sports SoCal, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, and NBA TV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

LA Clippers vs. New Orleans Pelicans

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports SoCal (previously Fox Sports Prime Ticket), while in New Orleans the game is streaming on Bally Sports New Orleans. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports SoCal or Bally Sports New Orleans, this is your only option to stream LA Clippers and New Orleans Pelicans games all year long.

Can you stream LA Clippers vs. New Orleans Pelicans on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including LA Clippers vs. New Orleans Pelicans. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

New Orleans Pelicans vs. LA Clippers Game Preview: Los Angeles hosts New Orleans after Covington's 43-point outing

New Orleans Pelicans (34-43, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (38-40, eighth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles hosts the New Orleans Pelicans after Robert Covington scored 43 points in the Los Angeles Clippers’ 153-119 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Clippers are 22-26 against conference opponents. Los Angeles is 17-25 against opponents over .500.

The Pelicans are 23-24 in Western Conference play. New Orleans is second in the Western Conference with 11.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Jonas Valanciunas averaging 3.1.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Pelicans won 113-89 in the last meeting on Jan. 14. Brandon Ingram led the Pelicans with 24 points, and Terance Mann led the Clippers with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ivica Zubac is averaging 10.1 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Clippers. Covington is averaging 3.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Devonte’ Graham is averaging 12.1 points and 4.2 assists for the Pelicans. CJ McCollum is averaging 25.0 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 3-7, averaging 113.1 points, 39.2 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.6 points per game.

Pelicans: 7-3, averaging 116.5 points, 45.2 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 10.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.7 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Norman Powell: out (toe), Kawhi Leonard: out (knee), Jason Preston: out (foot), Brandon Boston Jr.: day to day (illness), Jay Scrubb: out for season (toe).

Pelicans: Kira Lewis Jr.: out for season (knee), Zion Williamson: out (foot).