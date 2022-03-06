How to Watch New York Knicks vs. LA Clippers Game Live Online on March 6, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, March 6, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the LA Clippers face the New York Knicks. The game is airing exclusively on MSG, Bally Sports SoCal, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, and ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

LA Clippers vs. New York Knicks

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports SoCal (previously Fox Sports Prime Ticket), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports SoCal, this is your only option to stream LA Clippers games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch New York Knicks games all year long.

Outside those markets, the game is streaming on ESPN, which you can stream with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It is also on Sling TV, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream LA Clippers vs. New York Knicks on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this LA Clippers vs. New York Knicks game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

New York Knicks vs. LA Clippers Game Preview: New York visits Los Angeles, looks to end road losing streak

New York Knicks (25-38, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (34-31, eighth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New York will try to break its three-game road skid when the Knicks visit Los Angeles.

The Clippers have gone 19-13 in home games. Los Angeles ranks fourth in the Western Conference at limiting opponent scoring, giving up just 107.4 points while holding opponents to 44.5% shooting.

The Knicks are 12-19 on the road. New York ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference shooting 35.2% from 3-point range.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Knicks won the last matchup 110-102 on Jan. 23. RJ Barrett scored 28 points to help lead the Knicks to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luke Kennard is shooting 44.8% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Clippers, while averaging 11.6 points. Reggie Jackson is shooting 41.3% and averaging 19.5 points over the past 10 games for Los Angeles.

Julius Randle is averaging 19.8 points, 10 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Knicks. Evan Fournier is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 7-3, averaging 111.9 points, 45.9 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.3 points per game.

Knicks: 1-9, averaging 109.8 points, 47.0 rebounds, 21.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.7 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Norman Powell: out (toe), Paul George: out (elbow), Kawhi Leonard: out (knee), Jason Preston: out (foot), Jay Scrubb: out for season (toe).

Knicks: Obi Toppin: day to day (hamstring), Quentin Grimes: out (knee), Derrick Rose: out (ankle).