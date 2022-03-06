 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch New York Knicks vs. LA Clippers Game Live Online on March 6, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, March 6, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the LA Clippers face the New York Knicks. The game is airing exclusively on MSG, Bally Sports SoCal, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, and ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

LA Clippers vs. New York Knicks

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports SoCal (previously Fox Sports Prime Ticket), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports SoCal, this is your only option to stream LA Clippers games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch New York Knicks games all year long.

Outside those markets, the game is streaming on ESPN, which you can stream with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It is also on Sling TV, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream LA Clippers vs. New York Knicks on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this LA Clippers vs. New York Knicks game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
MSG≥ $89.99-----
Bally Sports SoCal≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Prime Ticket≥ $89.99------
ESPN--

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: MSG, Bally Sports SoCal, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, and ESPN + 34 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: MSG and ESPN + 26 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

New York Knicks vs. LA Clippers Game Preview: New York visits Los Angeles, looks to end road losing streak

New York Knicks (25-38, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (34-31, eighth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New York will try to break its three-game road skid when the Knicks visit Los Angeles.

The Clippers have gone 19-13 in home games. Los Angeles ranks fourth in the Western Conference at limiting opponent scoring, giving up just 107.4 points while holding opponents to 44.5% shooting.

The Knicks are 12-19 on the road. New York ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference shooting 35.2% from 3-point range.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Knicks won the last matchup 110-102 on Jan. 23. RJ Barrett scored 28 points to help lead the Knicks to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luke Kennard is shooting 44.8% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Clippers, while averaging 11.6 points. Reggie Jackson is shooting 41.3% and averaging 19.5 points over the past 10 games for Los Angeles.

Julius Randle is averaging 19.8 points, 10 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Knicks. Evan Fournier is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 7-3, averaging 111.9 points, 45.9 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.3 points per game.

Knicks: 1-9, averaging 109.8 points, 47.0 rebounds, 21.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.7 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Norman Powell: out (toe), Paul George: out (elbow), Kawhi Leonard: out (knee), Jason Preston: out (foot), Jay Scrubb: out for season (toe).

Knicks: Obi Toppin: day to day (hamstring), Quentin Grimes: out (knee), Derrick Rose: out (ankle).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.