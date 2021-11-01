How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. LA Clippers Game Live Online on November 1, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, November 1, 2021 at 11:30 PM EDT, the LA Clippers face the Oklahoma City Thunder. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Oklahoma and Bally Sports SoCal, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

LA Clippers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports SoCal (previously Fox Sports Prime Ticket), while in Oklahoma City the game is streaming on Bally Sports Oklahoma. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports SoCal or Bally Sports Oklahoma, this is your only option to stream LA Clippers and Oklahoma City Thunder games all year long.

Can you stream LA Clippers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including LA Clippers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. LA Clippers Game Preview: Oklahoma City visits Los Angeles following George's 42-point game

By The Associated Press

Oklahoma City Thunder (1-5, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (1-4, 12th in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles hosts the Oklahoma City Thunder after Paul George scored 42 points in the Clippers’ 111-92 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.

Los Angeles finished 47-25 overall and 27-15 in Western Conference play a season ago. The Clippers gave up 107.8 points per game while committing 19.5 fouls last season.

Oklahoma City went 22-50 overall and 12-30 in Western Conference play during the 2020-21 season. The Thunder averaged 14.2 points off of turnovers, 11.7 second chance points and 38.5 bench points last season.

INJURIES: Clippers: Keon Johnson: day to day (illness), Kawhi Leonard: out (right knee), Marcus Morris Sr.: day to day (left knee), Jason Preston: out (foot), Serge Ibaka: day to day (back).

Thunder: None listed.