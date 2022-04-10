How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. LA Clippers Game Live Online on April 10, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, April 10, 2022 at 9:30 PM EDT, the LA Clippers face the Oklahoma City Thunder. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Oklahoma, Fox Sports Oklahoma, Bally Sports SoCal, and Fox Sports Prime Ticket, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

LA Clippers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports SoCal (previously Fox Sports Prime Ticket), while in Oklahoma City the game is streaming on Bally Sports Oklahoma. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports SoCal or Bally Sports Oklahoma, this is your only option to stream LA Clippers and Oklahoma City Thunder games all year long.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. LA Clippers Game Preview: Los Angeles faces Oklahoma City, aims for 5th straight victory

Oklahoma City Thunder (24-57, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (41-40, eighth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Clippers -11

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles will attempt to extend its four-game win streak with a victory against Oklahoma City.

The Clippers are 25-26 in Western Conference games. Los Angeles is 19-21 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Thunder are 17-34 in conference matchups. Oklahoma City is 7-6 in one-possession games.

The teams play for the third time this season. In the last matchup on Dec. 19 the Thunder won 104-103 led by 29 points from Luguentz Dort, while Luke Kennard scored 27 points for the Clippers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reggie Jackson is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Clippers. Robert Covington is averaging 13.2 points and 4.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Darius Bazley is averaging 10.8 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Thunder. Lindy Waters III is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 5-5, averaging 115.7 points, 41.1 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.9 points per game.

Thunder: 4-6, averaging 111.8 points, 44.4 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.1 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Kawhi Leonard: out (knee), Jason Preston: out (foot), Jay Scrubb: out for season (toe).

Thunder: Josh Giddey: out for season (hip), Ty Jerome: out for season (hip), Tre Mann: day to day (hamstring), Kenrich Williams: out (knee), Derrick Favors: out for season (back), Mike Muscala: out for season (ankle), Darius Bazley: out for season (knee), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: out for season (ankle), Luguentz Dort: out for season (shoulder).