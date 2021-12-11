How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. LA Clippers Game Live Online on December 11, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 3:30 PM EST, the LA Clippers face the Orlando Magic. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, Bally Sports SoCal, and Fox Sports Prime Ticket, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

LA Clippers vs. Orlando Magic

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports SoCal (previously Fox Sports Prime Ticket), while in Orlando the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Florida. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports SoCal or Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream LA Clippers and Orlando Magic games all year long.

Can you stream LA Clippers vs. Orlando Magic on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including LA Clippers vs. Orlando Magic. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Orlando Magic vs. LA Clippers Game Preview: George and the Clippers play the Magic

By The Associated Press

Orlando Magic (5-21, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (14-12, fifth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers play the Orlando Magic. George currently ranks 10th in the NBA scoring 25.0 points per game.

The Clippers have gone 10-7 in home games. Los Angeles ranks third in the Western Conference in team defense, giving up only 104.6 points while holding opponents to 44.1% shooting.

The Magic are 3-13 on the road. Orlando is 3-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 14.7 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: George is shooting 42.2% and averaging 25.0 points for the Clippers. Luke Kennard is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Cole Anthony is scoring 20.3 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Magic. Wendell Carter Jr. is averaging 14.4 points and 10.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 5-5, averaging 105.1 points, 43.0 rebounds, 22.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.1 points per game.

Magic: 1-9, averaging 102.4 points, 43.6 rebounds, 22.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.4 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Kawhi Leonard: out (right knee), Paul George: out (elbow), Jason Preston: out (foot).

Magic: Jalen Suggs: out (thumb), Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), E’Twaun Moore: out (knee), Michael Carter-Williams: out (left ankle), Markelle Fultz: out (knee).