How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. LA Clippers Game Live Online on March 25, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, March 25, 2022 at 10:30 PM EDT, the LA Clippers face the Philadelphia 76ers. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia+, Bally Sports SoCal, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, and NBA TV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

LA Clippers vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers vs. LA Clippers Game Preview: Los Angeles takes on Philadelphia, seeks to stop 4-game skid

Philadelphia 76ers (45-27, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (36-38, eighth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles enters the matchup with Philadelphia as losers of four straight games.

The Clippers are 20-15 on their home court. Los Angeles gives up 108.1 points and has been outscored by 1.3 points per game.

The 76ers are 24-11 in road games. Philadelphia ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference shooting 35.9% from 3-point range.

The two teams match up for the second time this season. The Clippers defeated the 76ers 102-101 in their last meeting on Jan. 22. Reggie Jackson led the Clippers with 19 points, and Joel Embiid led the 76ers with 40 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson is averaging 16.9 points and 4.8 assists for the Clippers. Luke Kennard is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Embiid is scoring 29.8 points per game with 11.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the 76ers. Tyrese Maxey is averaging 16.8 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 50.8% over the past 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 3-7, averaging 106.7 points, 42.1 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.3 points per game.

76ers: 6-4, averaging 108.5 points, 42.7 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.7 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Norman Powell: out (toe), Paul George: out (elbow), Kawhi Leonard: out (knee), Jason Preston: out (foot), Jay Scrubb: out for season (toe).

76ers: Jaden Springer: out (groin).