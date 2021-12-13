How to Watch Phoenix Suns vs. LA Clippers Game Live Online on December 13, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, December 13, 2021 at 10:30 PM EST, the LA Clippers face the Phoenix Suns. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, Bally Sports SoCal, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, and NBA TV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

LA Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports SoCal (previously Fox Sports Prime Ticket), while in Phoenix the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Arizona. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports SoCal or Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream LA Clippers and Phoenix Suns games all year long.

Can you stream LA Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this LA Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns game won’t be available since it is on NBA TV.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Phoenix Suns vs. LA Clippers Game Preview: Los Angeles plays Phoenix, aims for 4th straight win

By The Associated Press

Phoenix Suns (21-4, first in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (15-12, fifth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles looks to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Clippers take on Phoenix.

The Clippers are 10-10 in Western Conference games. Los Angeles has a 3-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Suns are 14-4 in Western Conference play. Phoenix is fifth in the NBA allowing only 104.4 points while holding opponents to 43.4% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul George is averaging 25 points, 7.3 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.9 steals for the Clippers. Reggie Jackson is averaging 17.5 points and 4.1 assists over the past 10 games for Los Angeles.

Devin Booker is shooting 45.8% and averaging 23.2 points for the Suns. Deandre Ayton is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 5-5, averaging 106.0 points, 43.3 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.4 points per game.

Suns: 9-1, averaging 112.5 points, 43.7 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.8 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Nicolas Batum: out (ankle), Kawhi Leonard: out (right knee), Paul George: out (elbow), Jason Preston: out (foot).

Suns: Dario Saric: out (knee), Frank Kaminsky: out (knee), Devin Booker: out (hamstring), Deandre Ayton: day to day (illness).