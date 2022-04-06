How to Watch Phoenix Suns vs. LA Clippers Game Live Online on April 6, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT, the LA Clippers face the Phoenix Suns. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, Bally Sports SoCal, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, and ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

LA Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports SoCal (previously Fox Sports Prime Ticket), while in Phoenix the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Arizona. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports SoCal or Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream LA Clippers and Phoenix Suns games all year long.

Outside those markets, you can stream the game on ESPN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV

Can you stream LA Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this LA Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Phoenix Suns vs. LA Clippers Game Preview: Booker and the Suns face the Clippers

Phoenix Suns (63-16, first in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (39-40, eighth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns visit the Los Angeles Clippers. Booker is 10th in the league scoring 26.7 points per game.

The Clippers are 7-7 against division opponents. Los Angeles is the top team in the Western Conference shooting 37.0% from deep, led by Luke Kennard shooting 45.0% from 3-point range.

The Suns are 38-11 against conference opponents. Phoenix ranks eighth in the Western Conference with 12.5 fast break points per game led by Booker averaging 4.1.

The two teams play for the fourth time this season. The Suns defeated the Clippers 103-96 in their last meeting on Feb. 16. Booker led the Suns with 26 points, and Marcus Morris led the Clippers with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reggie Jackson is averaging 17.1 points and 4.9 assists for the Clippers. Terance Mann is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Chris Paul is averaging 14.7 points, 10.7 assists and 1.9 steals for the Suns. Booker is averaging 33.6 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 54.1% over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES:

INJURIES: Clippers: Norman Powell: out (toe), Kawhi Leonard: out (knee), Jason Preston: out (foot), Brandon Boston Jr.: day to day (illness), Jay Scrubb: out for season (toe).

Suns: Dario Saric: out (knee), Frank Kaminsky: out (knee).