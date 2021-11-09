 Skip to Content
How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. LA Clippers Game Live Online on November 9, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 10:00 PM EST, the LA Clippers face the Portland Trail Blazers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports SoCal, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, and TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

LA Clippers vs. Portland Trail Blazers

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports SoCal (previously Fox Sports Prime Ticket), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports SoCal, this is your only option to stream LA Clippers games all year long.

In Portland and Nationally, the game is streaming on TNT, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV to watch Portland Trail Blazers games all year long.

Can you stream LA Clippers vs. Portland Trail Blazers on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this LA Clippers vs. Portland Trail Blazers game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports SoCal≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Prime Ticket≥ $84.99------
TNT--

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports SoCal, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, and TNT + 34 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: TNT + 31 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: TNT + 15 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: TNT + 31 Top Cable Channels

Portland Trail Blazers vs. LA Clippers Game Preview: Portland set for road matchup with the Clippers

By The Associated Press

Portland Trail Blazers (5-5, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (5-4, seventh in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Clippers take on the Portland Trail Blazers.

Los Angeles finished 27-15 in Western Conference action and 26-10 at home during the 2020-21 season. The Clippers allowed opponents to score 107.8 points per game and shoot 46.4% from the field last season.

Portland went 42-30 overall and 23-19 in Western Conference action during the 2020-21 season. The Trail Blazers averaged 116.1 points per game while shooting 45.3% from the field and 38.5% from 3-point distance last season.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Trail Blazers won 111-92 in the last matchup on Oct. 30. Damian Lillard led the Trail Blazers with 25 points, and Paul George led the Clippers with 42 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Kawhi Leonard: out (right knee), Marcus Morris Sr.: out (rest), Jason Preston: out (foot).

Trail Blazers: None listed.

