How to Watch LA Clippers vs. Portland Trail Blazers Live Online on October 3, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, October 3, 2022 at 10:30 PM EDT, the LA Clippers face the Portland Trail Blazers. The game is airing exclusively on KTLA, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

LA Clippers vs. Portland Trail Blazers

When: Monday, October 3, 2022 at 10:30 PM EDT

TV: KTLA

Stream:

In Los Angeles, the game is airing on KTLA, which isn’t carried by a Live TV Streaming Service. If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including LA Clippers vs. Portland Trail Blazers. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service.