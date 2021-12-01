How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. LA Clippers Game Live Online on December 1, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 10:30 PM EST, the LA Clippers face the Sacramento Kings. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California, Bally Sports SoCal, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, and NBA TV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

LA Clippers vs. Sacramento Kings

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports SoCal (previously Fox Sports Prime Ticket), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports SoCal, this is your only option to stream LA Clippers games all year long.

In Sacramento, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Sacramento Kings games all year long.

Can you stream LA Clippers vs. Sacramento Kings on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this LA Clippers vs. Sacramento Kings game won’t be available since it is on NBA TV.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, YouTube TV, Hulu Live TV, and Sling TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Sacramento Kings vs. LA Clippers Game Preview: George leads Los Angeles into matchup against Sacramento

By The Associated Press

Sacramento Kings (8-14, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (11-10, sixth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Clippers -7.5

BOTTOM LINE: Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers host the Sacramento Kings. George ranks sixth in the league scoring 25.9 points per game.

The Clippers are 0-2 against the rest of their division. Los Angeles ranks third in the Western Conference in team defense, giving up only 103.6 points while holding opponents to 43.4% shooting.

The Kings are 2-3 against Pacific Division opponents. Sacramento is 2-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: George is averaging 25.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.8 steals for the Clippers. Reggie Jackson is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Richaun Holmes is averaging 15.1 points and 9.8 rebounds for the Kings. De’Aaron Fox is averaging 20.0 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 4-6, averaging 101.6 points, 45.5 rebounds, 20.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.5 points per game.

Kings: 3-7, averaging 107.6 points, 45.6 rebounds, 21.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.5 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Nicolas Batum: out (health and safety protocols), Kawhi Leonard: out (right knee), Jason Preston: out (foot).

Kings: Maurice Harkless: out (knee), Harrison Barnes: out (foot).