How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. LA Clippers Game Live Online on April 9, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the LA Clippers face the Sacramento Kings. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California, Bally Sports SoCal, and Fox Sports Prime Ticket, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

LA Clippers vs. Sacramento Kings

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports SoCal (previously Fox Sports Prime Ticket), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports SoCal, this is your only option to stream LA Clippers games all year long.

In Sacramento, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Sacramento Kings games all year long.

Can you stream LA Clippers vs. Sacramento Kings on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including LA Clippers vs. Sacramento Kings. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

7-Day Free Trial $17.99+ / month nba.com For a limited time, get NBA League Pass + NBA TV for JUST $29.99 (normally $230) for rest of the 2022 Season.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Sacramento Kings vs. LA Clippers Game Preview: Los Angeles faces Sacramento, seeks 4th straight win

Sacramento Kings (29-51, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (40-40, eighth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles looks to keep its three-game win streak going when the Clippers take on Sacramento.

The Clippers are 8-7 against Pacific Division teams. Los Angeles has a 10-5 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Kings are 19-31 against Western Conference opponents. Sacramento is 10-23 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.5 turnovers per game.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Clippers won the last meeting 105-89 on Dec. 23, with Eric Bledsoe scoring 19 points points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reggie Jackson is averaging 17 points and 4.8 assists for the Clippers. Paul George is averaging 24.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 2.2 steals over the past 10 games for Los Angeles.

De’Aaron Fox is averaging 23.2 points and 5.6 assists for the Kings. Davion Mitchell is averaging 18.6 points and 8.4 assists over the past 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 4-6, averaging 115.1 points, 40.6 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.1 points per game.

Kings: 4-6, averaging 111.3 points, 40.5 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.7 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Kawhi Leonard: out (knee), Jason Preston: out (foot), Brandon Boston Jr.: day to day (illness), Jay Scrubb: out for season (toe).

Kings: Domantas Sabonis: out (knee), Terence Davis: out (wrist), Richaun Holmes: out for season (personal), De’Aaron Fox: day to day (hand), Alex Len: day to day (back).