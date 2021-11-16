How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. LA Clippers Game Live Online on November 16, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 10:30 PM EST, the LA Clippers face the San Antonio Spurs. The game is airing exclusively on KMYS, Bally Sports SoCal, and Fox Sports Prime Ticket, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

LA Clippers vs. San Antonio Spurs

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports SoCal (previously Fox Sports Prime Ticket), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports SoCal, this is your only option to stream LA Clippers games all year long.

In San Antonio, the game is streaming on KMYS, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on YouTube TV to watch San Antonio Spurs games all year long.

Can you stream LA Clippers vs. San Antonio Spurs on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including LA Clippers vs. San Antonio Spurs. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

San Antonio Spurs vs. LA Clippers Game Preview: George and the Clippers face the Spurs

By The Associated Press

San Antonio Spurs (4-9, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (8-5, sixth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Paul George leads Los Angeles into a matchup against San Antonio. He’s third in the league averaging 26.5 points per game.

The Clippers are 6-3 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is fifth in the NBA with 15.6 fast break points per game led by Terance Mann averaging 3.2.

The Spurs are 1-7 in Western Conference play. San Antonio is 2-6 against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: George is shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Clippers, while averaging 26.5 points, 8.2 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 2.2 steals. Reggie Jackson is averaging 18.6 points and 4.1 assists over the past 10 games for Los Angeles.

Dejounte Murray is averaging 18.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, eight assists and 2.1 steals for the Spurs. Devin Vassell is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 7-3, averaging 106.8 points, 46.4 rebounds, 22.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.2 points per game.

Spurs: 3-7, averaging 109.5 points, 45.3 rebounds, 28.5 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.4 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Serge Ibaka: out (undisclosed), Marcus Morris Sr.: out (knee), Keon Johnson: out (ankle), Kawhi Leonard: out (right knee), Jason Preston: out (foot).

Spurs: Jakob Poeltl: day to day (health and safety protocols), Jock Landale: day to day (health protocols), Zach Collins: out (ankle).