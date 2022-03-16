How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. LA Clippers Game Live Online on March 16, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 10:30 PM EDT, the LA Clippers face the Toronto Raptors. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports SoCal and Fox Sports Prime Ticket, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

LA Clippers vs. Toronto Raptors

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports SoCal (previously Fox Sports Prime Ticket), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports SoCal, this is your only option to stream LA Clippers games all year long.

Can you stream LA Clippers vs. Toronto Raptors on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including LA Clippers vs. Toronto Raptors. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Toronto Raptors vs. LA Clippers Game Preview: Toronto faces Los Angeles, aims for 5th straight road win

Toronto Raptors (38-30, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (36-35, eighth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto will try to keep its four-game road win streak intact when the Raptors face Los Angeles.

The Clippers are 20-14 on their home court. Los Angeles has a 15-20 record against opponents above .500.

The Raptors have gone 21-15 away from home. Toronto ranks second in the Eastern Conference with 15.5 fast break points per game led by Pascal Siakam averaging 3.3.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Raptors won the last matchup 116-108 on Jan. 1. Fred VanVleet scored 31 points to help lead the Raptors to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reggie Jackson is averaging 17 points and 4.8 assists for the Clippers. Marcus Morris is averaging 15.7 points over the past 10 games for Los Angeles.

Siakam is scoring 21.9 points per game and averaging 8.3 rebounds for the Raptors. Scottie Barnes is averaging 18.3 points and 8.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES:

INJURIES: Clippers: Norman Powell: out (toe), Paul George: out (elbow), Marcus Morris Sr.: out (rest), Kawhi Leonard: out (knee), Robert Covington: out (personal), Jason Preston: out (foot), Jay Scrubb: out for season (toe), Reggie Jackson: out (rest).

Raptors: Malachi Flynn: out (hamstring), OG Anunoby: out (finger).