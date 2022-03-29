How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. LA Clippers Game Live Online on March 29, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT, the LA Clippers face the Utah Jazz. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

LA Clippers vs. Utah Jazz

When: Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT

TV: TNT

In Los Angeles, Salt Lake City, and Nationally the game will be streaming on TNT. Since it's a nationally televised game, it won't air on your local RSN.

Can you stream LA Clippers vs. Utah Jazz on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this LA Clippers vs. Utah Jazz game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

Utah Jazz vs. LA Clippers Game Preview: Los Angeles takes on Utah, aims to break 5-game slide

Utah Jazz (45-30, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (36-39, eighth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles enters the matchup with Utah as losers of five in a row.

The Clippers have gone 21-26 against Western Conference teams. Los Angeles gives up 108.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.6 points per game.

The Jazz are 29-16 in conference matchups. Utah has a 1-6 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Jazz won the last meeting 121-92 on March 19, with Jared Butler scoring 21 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reggie Jackson is averaging 16.9 points and 4.8 assists for the Clippers. Marcus Morris is averaging 14.3 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 42.0% over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Donovan Mitchell is averaging 25.9 points, 5.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Jazz. Jordan Clarkson is averaging 20.1 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 2-8, averaging 103.2 points, 41.4 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.4 points per game.

Jazz: 4-6, averaging 110.5 points, 45.2 rebounds, 20.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.1 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Norman Powell: out (toe), Paul George: out (elbow), Kawhi Leonard: out (knee), Brandon Boston Jr.: day to day (illness), Jason Preston: out (foot), Jay Scrubb: out for season (toe).

Jazz: Udoka Azubuike: out (ankle), Rudy Gobert: out (leg), Danuel House Jr.: out (knee), Bojan Bogdanovic: out (calf), Hassan Whiteside: out (foot).