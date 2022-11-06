How to Watch LA Clippers vs. Utah Jazz Game Online on November 6, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time

On Sunday, November 6, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST, the LA Clippers face the Utah Jazz. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and KTLA, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

LA Clippers vs. Utah Jazz

In Salt Lake City, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV. Since YouTube TV, Hulu, and Sling TV don’t carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only way to watch Jazz games this season.

In Los Angeles, the game is airing on KTLA, which isn’t carried by a Live TV Streaming Service or Bally Sports+. You can watch the game using ClipperVision, which is $199.99 per season.

Can you stream LA Clippers vs. Utah Jazz on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including LA Clippers vs. Utah Jazz. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Utah Jazz vs. LA Clippers Game Preview: Utah faces Los Angeles on 3-game road slide

Utah Jazz (6-3, third in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (5-4, eighth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah will try to stop its three-game road slide when the Jazz play Los Angeles.

Los Angeles finished 42-40 overall and 26-26 in Western Conference play last season. The Clippers allowed opponents to score 108.4 points per game and shoot 45.0% from the field last season.

Utah finished 2-4 overall and 33-19 in Western Conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Jazz averaged 99.0 points per game last season, 48.7 in the paint, 8.5 off of turnovers and 6.5 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Clippers: Kawhi Leonard: out (knee), Robert Covington: out (health and safety protocols).

Jazz: Leandro Bolmaro: out (health and safety protocols).