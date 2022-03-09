How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. LA Clippers Game Live Online on March 9, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 10:30 PM EST, the LA Clippers face the Washington Wizards. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Washington, Bally Sports SoCal, and Fox Sports Prime Ticket, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

LA Clippers vs. Washington Wizards

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports SoCal (previously Fox Sports Prime Ticket), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports SoCal, this is your only option to stream LA Clippers games all year long.

In Washington, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Washington Wizards games all year long.

Can you stream LA Clippers vs. Washington Wizards on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including LA Clippers vs. Washington Wizards. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

7-Day Free Trial $17.99+ / month nba.com For a limited time, get NBA League Pass + NBA TV for JUST $50 (normally $230) for rest of the 2022 Season.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Washington Wizards vs. LA Clippers Game Preview: Clippers host the Wizards in non-conference play

Washington Wizards (29-34, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (34-33, eighth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Clippers -4.5; over/under is 220

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Clippers host the Washington Wizards in out-of-conference action.

The Clippers have gone 19-14 at home. Los Angeles has a 10-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Wizards are 12-17 on the road. Washington is second in the Eastern Conference scoring 49.8 points per game in the paint led by Bradley Beal averaging 10.2.

The teams meet for the second time this season. In the last meeting on Jan. 26 the Clippers won 116-115 led by 29 points from Amir Coffey, while Beal scored 23 points for the Wizards.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reggie Jackson is shooting 39.1% and averaging 16.7 points for the Clippers. Marcus Morris is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Kyle Kuzma is scoring 17.2 points per game with 8.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Wizards. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is averaging 17.3 points over the past 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 7-3, averaging 109.5 points, 47.8 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.4 points per game.

Wizards: 5-5, averaging 115.3 points, 40.0 rebounds, 28.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.7 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Norman Powell: out (toe), Paul George: out (elbow), Kawhi Leonard: out (knee), Robert Covington: out (personal), Jason Preston: out (foot), Jay Scrubb: out for season (toe).

Wizards: Bradley Beal: out for season (wrist), Vernon Carey Jr.: day to day (hip).