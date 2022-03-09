How to Watch Saint Joseph’s (PA) vs. La Salle Game Live Online on March 9, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST, the La Salle Explorers face the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks from Capital One Arena. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

When: Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN+

The La Salle vs. Saint Joseph’s (PA) game will be streaming on ESPN+, which is available with a Subscription to ESPN+.

Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. La Salle Game Preview: La Salle Explorers face the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks in A-10 Tournament

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (11-18, 5-13 A-10) vs. La Salle Explorers (10-18, 5-13 A-10)

Washington; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The La Salle Explorers and Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks square off in the A-10 Tournament.

The Explorers are 8-8 in home games. La Salle allows 72.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.8 points per game.

The Hawks are 5-13 against A-10 opponents. Saint Joseph’s (PA) is eighth in the A-10 shooting 33.8% from downtown. Taylor Funk paces the Hawks shooting 37.3% from 3-point range.

The teams play each other for the third time this season. La Salle won the last matchup 49-48 on March 3. Khalil Brantley scored 11 to help lead La Salle to the win, and Ejike Obinna scored 14 points for Saint Joseph’s (PA).

TOP PERFORMERS: Clifton Moore is scoring 13.0 points per game with 6.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Explorers. Jack Clark is averaging 9.9 points over the past 10 games for La Salle.

Funk averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, scoring 13.2 points while shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc. Erik Reynolds II is shooting 45.8% and averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for Saint Joseph’s (PA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Explorers: 4-6, averaging 64.2 points, 34.4 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.1 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points per game.

Hawks: 2-8, averaging 57.1 points, 37.8 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.1 points.