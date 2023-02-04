How to Watch Lakers vs. Pelicans: LeBron James Chases Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Live Online Without Cable

Lebron James’ career has been full of legendary moments as he’s cemented his legacy as one of the greatest basketball players to ever do it. And on Saturday, Feb. 4, he has a chance to make another milestone. As it stands currently, James is 89 points behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for 4th place on the all-time scoring list. When his Los Angeles Lakers face off with the New Orleans Pelicans this Saturday at 6 p.m. ET, there’s a decent chance that he’ll shatter that record and ascend up the legendary list. If you want to catch that fateful bucket, you can tune into the game on ESPN2 or ESPN+ . You can watch ESPN2 with a subscription to Sling TV . You can also watch with DIRECTV STREAM , fuboTV , Hulu Live TV , or YouTube TV .

About Lakers vs. Pelicans: LeBron James Chases Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

When Lebron James and the Los Angeles Lakers face off against CJ McCollum and the New Orleans Pelicans, there’s a chance that history will be made. James, who currently sits at fifth place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list, has the chance to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and move into fourth place. This will be yet another amazing milestone in James’ legendary career, and he’ll surely be playing hard to ensure that he does break Abdul-Jabbar’s record. History aside, it’s still sure to be a thrilling game, since both teams will want to start picking up the pace as the specter of the playoffs looms just over the horizon.

Mike Breen, Mark Jackson, and Jeff Van Gundy will provide commentary to the potential milestone game, with Lisa Salters reporting from the sidelines. Any NBA fan who values the rich history of the game will be sure to tune in this Saturday.

