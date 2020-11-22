How to Watch Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs on NBC for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, & Android

On Sunday, November 22, 2020 at 8:20 PM EST, the Las Vegas Raiders face the Kansas City Chiefs from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. The game is airing exclusively on NBC, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs

