How to Watch Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders Week 13 Game Live Online on December 4, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, December 4, 2022 at 4:25 PM EST, the Las Vegas Raiders face the Los Angeles Chargers from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. The game is airing exclusively on CBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers

When: Sunday, December 4, 2022 at 4:25 PM EST

TV: CBS

Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

5-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM with Promo Code: Score.

The Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers game will be streaming on CBS, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream CBS on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Paramount Plus, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers game on CBS with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 3 Months of Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ESPN, Fox, and NBC.

5-Day Free Trial $69.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM with Promo Code: Score.

Can you stream Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers on fuboTV?

You can watch the Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers game on CBS with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ESPN, Fox, NBC, and NFL Network.

Can you stream Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers on Paramount Plus?

You can watch the Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers game on CBS with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount+.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ With Code: BRAVO.

Can you stream Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers game on CBS with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You can also add NFL RedZone for just $10, with their new Sports Add-On. You will also be able to stream ESPN, Fox, NBC, and NFL Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

Can you stream Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers game on CBS with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ESPN, Fox, NBC, and NFL Network.

Can You Stream Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers on NFL Sunday Ticket Online?

If they are not airing the Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers game in your local market, you may be able to stream the game with NFL Sunday Ticket.

If you live in an apartment or dorm, you can stream NFL Sunday Ticket starting at $300 for the entire season. However, if you are a student or a recent graduate, you can save on the NFL out-of-market streaming service.

Students can get NFL Sunday Ticket Online for $120, while recent graduates can get it for just $200.

Can You Stream Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers on NFL+?

If the Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers game is airing in your local market, you can watch or listen to the game live on your mobile device or tablet with a 7-Day Free Trial of NFL+ ($4.99 a month). You won’t be able to AirPlay or Cast it to your TV.

If you upgrade to NFL+ Premium ($9.99/mo.), you can watch the game on-demand ad-free on connected TV devices, immediately after it ends.

Can you stream Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers on Sling TV?

Unfortunately, Sling TV doesn’t offer CBS so you won’t be able to stream the Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers game. You would be able to stream ESPN, Fox, NBC, and NFL Network.

Get 50% OFF $40+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $20)

All Live TV Streaming Services

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers Live Stream

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders Game Preview: Banged-up Chargers try to make playoff push vs. Raiders

LAS VEGAS (AP) — When the Los Angeles Chargers last came to Las Vegas, a tie would have put them and the Raiders in the playoffs.

Both teams looked as though they were heading there together in overtime last January — before the Raiders decided to go alone with a 47-yard field goal as time expired.

Now the Chargers are back to play the Raiders on Sunday, and only one team appears to be playoff contention. Los Angeles (6-5) is just outside the postseason picture. The Cincinnati Bengals and New York Jets, each 7-4, are just inside.

That’s not the case for Las Vegas, which at 4-7 is trying to work its way to .500 after consecutive overtime road victories.

“You look closer to that record and how the games have actually been played, I think they’ve lost six games by one score,” Chargers coach Brandon Staley said. “You know that this is a dangerous team from the first time we played them, and they’re still a dangerous team.”

The Chargers won the first meeting 24-19 in the season opener after holding off a late Raiders rally. Los Angeles has since dealt with injuries to players such as linebacker Joey Bosa and wide receiver Mike Williams, and the Raiders underperformed expectations.

“The depth of their roster has really been challenged, and they’ve used a lot of people,” Raiders coach Josh McDaniels said of the Chargers. “They’ve gone in there and played good football. I don’t say it’s a completely different team, but there are some changes from the first time we played them three months ago to now.

So a lot of our focus is going to be on just getting familiar with the people that we’re going to be lined up against, which is a little different than the first game.

A BAD RUN

The Chargers have allowed at least 157 rushing yards in five straight games and six 100-yard rushers on the season. It doesn’t get any easier this week with Josh Jacobs.

The fourth-year running back has only one 100-yard game in six meetings, but that came in last year’s Week 18 overtime thriller in Las Vegas.

Jacobs rushed for 57 yards in the Week 1 meeting, but averaged 5.7 yards per carry. The Chargers are giving up 5.44 yards per carry, which is the highest a team has allowed in its first 11 games since the merger.

“They know how to run the ball. They have an identity. They have tight ends who can block, which makes the running game go a lot better,” Staley said. “You can’t block everything perfectly, you have to have running backs that can create on their own. Josh is as good as anybody at that because he can make you miss and he can run through you. He’s a very dangerous player. They’ve really established a consistency in that phase.”

FINDING ANOTHER GEAR

Justin Herbert hasn’t had a 300-yard passing game since Week 4 at Houston, but the passing attack is beginning to show signs of progress with Keenan Allen in the lineup the past two games.

Allen has 10 catches for 143 yards and a touchdown since returning from a hamstring injury that caused him to miss seven of the first nine games. Allen originally sustained the injury during the first half against the Raiders on Sept. 11.

Williams is dealing with an ankle injury, which has prevented the Chargers from going downfield consistently. But Herbert is being able to throw more on intermediate 10- to 20-yard routes since Allen’s return compared to mainly checking it down near the line of scrimmage, which was the case for two games when both Allen and Williams were out of the lineup.

Running back Austin Ekeler continues to be a scoring threat with 12 touchdowns, including five receiving. He is also Herbert’s most-trusted target with 80 receptions, the most by a running back through 11 games in NFL history.

NOT FRIENDS THIS WEEK

Las Vegas quarterback Derek Carr and Los Angeles defensive end Khalil Mack were once teammates with the Raiders.

Mack has bragging rights in their relationship after sacking Carr three times in the opener.

“At the end the day, we’re friends,” Carr said. “We’ll be friends forever. He’s one of my favorite teammates I’ve ever had, one of my closest friends have ever had playing football.

“Not this week, obviously.”

KEEP AN EYE ON …

The Chargers’ special teams, which has made huge strides under coach Ryan Ficken.

Despite having to use three kickers, Los Angeles has made 18 straight field goals. The punt coverage unit has also allowed a league-low 3.9 yards per return.

—

AP Sports Writer Joe Reedy in Los Angeles contributed.