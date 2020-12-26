How to Watch Las Vegas Raiders vs. Miami Dolphins on NFL Network for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, & Mobile

On Saturday, December 26, 2020 at 8:15 PM EST, the Las Vegas Raiders face the Miami Dolphins from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. The game is airing exclusively on NFL Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In addition to airing on NFL Network, the game will also be accessible via local broadcast stations in the respective markets of the four teams-WPLG in Miami and KSNV in Las Vegas, the NFL reports. Joe Davis and Kurt Warner, along with Melissa Stark will call the Dolphins vs. Raiders game.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.