How to Watch Las Vegas Raiders vs. New Orleans Saints Live for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, & Android

On Monday, September 21, 2020 at 8:15 PM EDT, the Las Vegas Raiders face the New Orleans Saints. The game is airing on ESPN, ESPN2, and ABC, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. New Orleans Saints

When: Monday, September 21, 2020 at 8:15 PM EDT

TV: ESPN/ESPN2/ABC

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV

For the broadcast, ESPN will be using their MegaCast, with a simulcast on ABC and special telecast on ESPN2.

The Monday Night Football MegaCast presentation comes on MNF’s 50th birthday. The New York Jets and Cleveland Browns played in the inaugural MNF game on September 21, 1970, and televised on ABC. The NFL’s debut in Vegas also comes just four days after the NFL’s 100th birthday on September 17.

Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick, Lisa Salters and John Parry will have the call on ESPN and ABC, the first nationally televised MNF game on the broadcast network since 2005.

The MegaCast presentation on ESPN2 will feature Rece Davis, from ESPN’s studios in Bristol, Ct., and Kirk Herbstreit, from his home in Nashville, Tenn., in a virtual atmosphere. The duo will host a free-flowing conversation with various guests like Peyton Manning, from a wide spectrum of backgrounds, who will drop in and out throughout the game.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and AT&T TV NOW.