NFL Preseason 2021: How to Watch Seattle Seahawks vs. Las Vegas Raiders Live Online Without Cable on August 14, 2021: TV/Live Stream
On Saturday, August 14, 2021 at 9:00 PM EDT, the Las Vegas Raiders face the Seattle Seahawks from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. The game is airing exclusively on KCPQ and KVVU, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Seattle Seahawks
- When: Saturday, August 14, 2021 at 9:00 PM EDT
- TV: KCPQ and KVVU
- Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV
In Seattle, the game is streaming on KCPQ, which is available with Hulu Live TV. In Las Vegas, the game is streaming on KVVU.
Other Local Affiliates Covering The Game:
Seattle
KPTV (FOX/12 - Portland OR)
KAYU (FOX/28 - Spokane WA)
KCYU (FOX/41 - Yakima WA)
KFFX (FOX/11 - Tri-Cities WA)
KEVU (My/23 - Eugene OR)
KFXO (FOX/39 - Bend OR)
KIVI (ABC/6 - Boise ID)
KSAW (ABC/51 - Twin Falls ID)
KTBY (FOX/4 - Anchorage AK)
KATN (FOX/2.2 - Fairbanks AK)
KHNL (NBC/13 - Honolulu)
Las Vegas
KNSN (21 - Reno)
KTLA (CW/5 - Los Angeles) [Sun 2 PM PT]
KRON (MY/4 - San Francisco/Oakland)
KTVX (ABC/4 - Salt Lake City)
KGET (NBC/17 - Bakersfield)
KYUR (ABC/13 - Anchorage AK) [7 PM AKT]
KATN (ABC/2 - Fairbanks AK) [7 PM AKT]
KHON (FOX/2 - Honolulu)
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|KCPQ (Fox)
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•
|KVVU (Fox)
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•