NFL Preseason 2021: How to Watch Seattle Seahawks vs. Las Vegas Raiders Live Online Without Cable on August 14, 2021: TV/Live Stream

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, August 14, 2021 at 9:00 PM EDT, the Las Vegas Raiders face the Seattle Seahawks from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. The game is airing exclusively on KCPQ and KVVU, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Seattle Seahawks

In Seattle, the game is streaming on KCPQ, which is available with Hulu Live TV. In Las Vegas, the game is streaming on KVVU.

Other Local Affiliates Covering The Game:

Seattle

KPTV (FOX/12 - Portland OR)
KAYU (FOX/28 - Spokane WA)
KCYU (FOX/41 - Yakima WA)
KFFX (FOX/11 - Tri-Cities WA)
KEVU (My/23 - Eugene OR)
KFXO (FOX/39 - Bend OR)
KIVI (ABC/6 - Boise ID)
KSAW (ABC/51 - Twin Falls ID)
KTBY (FOX/4 - Anchorage AK)
KATN (FOX/2.2 - Fairbanks AK)
KHNL (NBC/13 - Honolulu)

Las Vegas

KNSN (21 - Reno)
KTLA (CW/5 - Los Angeles) [Sun 2 PM PT]
KRON (MY/4 - San Francisco/Oakland)
KTVX (ABC/4 - Salt Lake City)
KGET (NBC/17 - Bakersfield)
KYUR (ABC/13 - Anchorage AK) [7 PM AKT]
KATN (ABC/2 - Fairbanks AK) [7 PM AKT]
KHON (FOX/2 - Honolulu)

AT&T TV fuboTV Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
KCPQ (Fox)---
KVVU (Fox)---

All Live TV Streaming Options

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99

fuboTV

Price: $64.99

AT&T TV

Price: $69.99

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99

Raiders vs. Seahawks Preseason Preview

