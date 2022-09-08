How to Watch ‘Last Light’ on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

Peacock is getting down right apocalyptic in its new drama “Last Light,” created by Dennie Gordon. Starring the now semi-retired “Lost” star Matthew Fox, the new show delves into a world plunged into chaos as the Earth’s supply of oil runs out. Watch all six episodes starting on Thursday, Sept. 8 with a Subscription to Peacock.

How to Watch “Last Light”

When: Thursday, Sept. 8

Thursday, Sept. 8 TV: Peacock

Peacock Stream: Watch with a Subscription to Peacock. Sign Up $4.99+ / month peacocktv.com For a Limited Time, Get Peacock Premium for just $1.99/month, or an entire year for JUST $19.99.

About “Last Light”

In “Last Light,” Fox — who “came out of retirement” for the role — stars as petro-chemist Andy Yeat, who warns of the world possibly running out of oil, but begins to fear such an instance is closer than it appears. As things become more and more perilous, he then finds himself separated from his wife and children at the worst possible moment.

Last Light September 8, 2022 Petro-chemist Andy Yeats knows how dependent the world is on oil; if something were to happen to the world’s oil supply, it would set off a chain reaction: transportation would grind to a halt, supplies would cease to be delivered, law enforcement would be overwhelmed. While on a business trip to the Middle East, Andy realizes that his worst fears are coming true and his family is separated at this crucial moment. His teenage daughter, Laura, is alone at home in London while his wife, Elena, and young son, Sam, are in Paris. Amid this chaos, each family member will sacrifice everything to find one another, despite the distance and the dangers that separate them.

In addition to Fox, stars alongside Joanne Froggatt, Alyth Ross, Taylor Fay, Amber Rose Revah, Victor Alli, Tom Wlaschiha, and Hakeem Jomah. The show is based on Alex Scarrow’s best-selling novel of the same name.

While on a business trip to the Middle East, Andy realizes that his worst fears are coming true and his family is separated at this crucial moment. His teenage daughter, Laura, is alone at home in London while his wife, Elena, and young son, Sam, are in Paris. Amid this chaos, each family member will sacrifice everything to find one another, despite the distance and the dangers that separate them.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream “Last Light” on Peacock?

Peacock is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.