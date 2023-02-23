How to Watch ‘Lavell Crawford: THEE Lavell Crawford’ for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

It’s been over a year since Lavell Crawford performed his Grammy-nominated special “Lavell Crawford: The Comedy Vaccine” on Showtime . The comic is back once more for his fourth Showtime comedy special, “Lavell Crawford: Thee Lavell Crawford,” which will begin streaming and available on demand for Showtime subscribers on Friday, Feb. 24 and premiere on the premium cable network on Sunday, Feb. 26 at 10 p.m. ET. You can watch Lavell Crawford: THEE Lavell Crawford with a 30-Day Free Trial of SHOWTIME .

About ‘Lavell Crawford: THEE Lavell Crawford’

Crawford sarcastically explores the problems with growing older in the stand-up show, which was filmed in New Orleans at the Joy Theater. He injects humor into life’s precarious situations that emerge as we grow more domesticated and experienced, from using his first bidet to paying homeowners association fees.

The hilarious special — just based on the audience’s consistent laughter in the trailer below — will stream and be available on demand on Friday, Feb. 24 and premiere for Showtime subscribers, before premiering on television on Sunday, Feb. 26 at 10 p.m. ET.

His other Showtime specials are “Lavell Crawford: New Look, Same Funny!,” “Lavell Crawford: Home For The Holidays” and “Lavell Crawford: The Comedy Vaccine.” Along with stand-up comedy, Crawford has become well-known for his acting. He is best known for his part as fan favorite Huell Babineaux in “Breaking Bad” and its spin-off “Better Call Saul”.

‘Lavell Crawford: THEE Lavell Crawford’ Trailer