Law & Order NBC

How to Watch ‘Law & Order’ Season 21 Premiere Live for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

“Law & Order” fans have gone over a decade without new episodes of the original series. Now, the popular classic drama series is returning to NBC with all-new storylines with some of your old favorite cast members. The “Law & Order” season 21 premiere premieres live on Thursday, February 24 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. You can watch it live with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch the ‘Law & Order’ Season 21 Premiere

About ‘Law & Order’

“Law & Order” is a continuation of the original series and will follow the same format it always has with minor changes, producer Rick Eid told Variety. Eid said these small changes only happened “because the world is different.” The show will still focus on the collaboration between police officers and district attorneys solving a slew of cases and taking action against offenders.

The “Law & Order” season 21 cast includes Sam Waterston District Attorney Jack McCoy, Anthony Anderson as Detective Kevin Bernard, and Camryn Manheim as Lieutenant Kate Dixon. This season will introduce fans to a few new faces, including Jeffrey Donovan as an NYPD detective, Hugh Dancy as an assistant district attorney, and Odelya Halevi as Assistant District Attorney Samantha Maroun.

Season 21 kicks off with an episode titled “The Right Thing.” The synopsis for the first episode reads, “Newly acquainted partners Detective Kevin Bernard and Detective Frank Cosgrove investigate the murder of a notorious entertainer. A dispute over throwing out a confession creates a rift in the District Attorney’s office.”

Several spin-offs, including “Law & Order: SVU” and “Law & Order: Organized Crime,” have continued to premiere on NBC. Episodes will also be available to stream on-demand on Peacock after premiering on NBC.

Law & Order

September 13, 1990

In cases ripped from the headlines, police investigate serious and often deadly crimes, weighing the evidence and questioning the suspects until someone is taken into custody. The district attorney’s office then builds a case to convict the perpetrator by proving the person guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. Working together, these expert teams navigate all sides of the complex criminal justice system to make New York a safer place.

How to Stream the ‘Law & Order’ Season 21 Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the “Law & Order” season 21 premiere live on NBC using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are fuboTV, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

