How to Watch ‘Law & Order,’ ‘SVU,’ ‘Organized Crime’ Crossover Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

What is it that has kept up the “Law & Order” franchise’s appeal, after more than 30 years? It appears to be the familiar comfort of a time-tested formula. All three of the current “Law & Order” series will premiere with an unprecedented crossover event on Thursday, Sept. 22, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, and you can watch it with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All of the season premieres will be available on Peacock the day after they air on NBC.

The special event will, for the first time ever, feature a storyline across all three current “Law & Order” shows, the original “Law & Order,” “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” and “Law & Order: Organized Crime.” The three-hour block will start with “Organized Crime,” continue with “SVU” and conclude with “Law & Order.”

The plot of the crossover will feature a young girl who is murdered, with old partners Stabler (Chris Meloni, now of “Organized Crime”) and “SVU’s” Benson (Mariska Hargitay) teaming up to work the case. Eventually, the lawyers, led by series veteran Jack McCoy (Sam Waterston) bring the case to court.

“I’d like to combine forces, work this case together,” Benson says in a promo for the crossover, one that also indicates that the case will take some twists and turns over the course of the three hours. It ends with the tagline, “for the first time ever: three squads, one case.”

