How to Watch ‘Law & Order,’ ‘SVU,’ ‘Organized Crime’ Crossover Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

Stephen Silver

What is it that has kept up the “Law & Order” franchise’s appeal, after more than 30 years? It appears to be the familiar comfort of a time-tested formula. All three of the current “Law & Order” series will premiere with an unprecedented crossover event on Thursday, Sept. 22, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, and you can watch it with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the “Law & Order” premiere crossover event

All of the season premieres will be available on Peacock the day after they air on NBC.

About The “Law & Order” premiere crossover event

The special event will, for the first time ever, feature a storyline across all three current “Law & Order” shows, the original “Law & Order,” “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” and “Law & Order: Organized Crime.” The three-hour block will start with “Organized Crime,” continue with “SVU” and conclude with “Law & Order.”

Law & Order

September 13, 1990

In cases ripped from the headlines, police investigate serious and often deadly crimes, weighing the evidence and questioning the suspects until someone is taken into custody. The district attorney's office then builds a case to convict the perpetrator by proving the person guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. Working together, these expert teams navigate all sides of the complex criminal justice system to make New York a safer place.

The plot of the crossover will feature a young girl who is murdered, with old partners Stabler (Chris Meloni, now of “Organized Crime”) and “SVU’s” Benson (Mariska Hargitay) teaming up to work the case. Eventually, the lawyers, led by series veteran Jack McCoy (Sam Waterston) bring the case to court.

“I’d like to combine forces, work this case together,” Benson says in a promo for the crossover, one that also indicates that the case will take some twists and turns over the course of the three hours. It ends with the tagline, “for the first time ever: three squads, one case.”

How to Stream the “Law & Order” crossover event on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android, and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the Law & Order” crossover event using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree Trial$20 OFFFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
NBC--

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC + 34 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC + 27 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: NBC + 24 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC + 32 Top Cable Channels

The "Law & Order" crossover event preview

