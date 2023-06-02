How to Watch LeBron James Biopic ‘Shooting Stars’ on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Have you missed LeBron since his Lakers were eliminated from the NBA Playoffs? Well, if so, you’re in luck. on Friday, June 2, Peacock premieres “Shooting Stars.” The film tells the story of James and his childhood friends from their time as the top high school basketball team in the country through his Hall of Fame career. Despite the fame and success that King James has had, his best friends from Akron St. Vincent/St. Mary High School have remained by his side. You can watch Shooting Stars with a subscription to Peacock .

About LeBron James Biopic ‘Shooting Stars’

“Shooting Stars” is based on the book by LeBron James and the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of “Friday Night Lights”, Buzz Bissinger. Shooting Stars is the inspiring origin story of a basketball superhero, revealing how LeBron James and his childhood friends became the No. 1 high school team in the country, launching James’s breathtaking career as a four-time NBA Champion, two-time Olympic Gold Medalist, and the NBA’s all-time leading scorer.

In the film, Marquis Mookie Cook plays LeBron, and is joined on screen by Wood Harris, Caleb McLaughlin, Avery Serell Wills Jr., Khalil Everage, Sterling Henderson, Dermot Mulroney, Katlyn Nichol, and more.

Can you watch LeBron James Biopic ‘Shooting Stars’ for free?

Peacock does not offer a free trial, but you can watch Shooting Stars as part of your subscription at no extra charge. If you want to save, you can get an entire year of Peacock for $49.99.

Can you watch LeBron James Biopic ‘Shooting Stars’ offline?

Like most of the Peacock catalog, you can download Shooting Stars and watch offline with your linked devices.

What devices can you use to stream LeBron James Biopic ‘Shooting Stars’?

You can watch Shooting Stars on Peacock using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

LeBron James Biopic ‘Shooting Stars’ Trailer