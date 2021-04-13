 Skip to Content
The Streamable
How to Watch Leg 2 of the UEFA Champions League Quarterfinals Live for Free April 13-14 Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

We’re down to the final eight clubs of the UEFA Champions League — and there are some heavy hitters left. PSG, Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Porto, Liverpool, Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, and Manchester City remain, but only one will leave as the champion of champions. This is leg 2 of the Champions League quarterfinals, meaning we’re one step closer to the Semifinals.

How to Watch Leg 2 of the UEFA Champions League Quarterfinals

The second leg sees many of the world’s top clubs on the brink of elimination. Bayern Munich, Porto, Liverpool, and Dortmund have ground to make up in their second matches against PSG, Chelsea, Real Madrid, and Man City, respectively. Can any of the fallen clubs come back from an aggregate deficit and move on to the next round?

Here’s the rest of the UEFA Champions League Schedule, complete with date, time, and how to watch.

Date Match Time Platform
Tuesday, April 13 PSG vs. Bayern Munich 3:00PM, ET TUDN or Stream For Free
Chelsea vs. Porto 3:00PM, ET Galavision or Stream For Free
Wednesday, April 14 Liverpool vs. Real Madrid 3:00PM, ET TUDN or Stream For Free
Borussia Dortmund vs. Manchester City 3:00PM, ET Galavision or Stream For Free
Tuesday, April 27 Semifinal - first leg 3:00 PM, ET Stream For Free / CBS Sports Network
Wednesday, April 28 Semifinal - first leg 3:00 PM, ET Stream For Free / CBS Sports Network
Tuesday, May 4 Semifinal - second leg 3:00 PM, ET Stream For Free / CBS Sports Network
Wednesday, May 5 Semifinal - second leg 3:00 PM, ET Stream For Free / CBS Sports Network
Saturday, May 29 Final 3:00 PM, ET Stream For Free / CBS Television Network
All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: TUDN and Galavision + 30 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $94.99
Includes: TUDN and Galavision + 35 Top Cable Channels

