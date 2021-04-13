How to Watch Leg 2 of the UEFA Champions League Quarterfinals Live for Free April 13-14 Without Cable

We’re down to the final eight clubs of the UEFA Champions League — and there are some heavy hitters left. PSG, Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Porto, Liverpool, Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, and Manchester City remain, but only one will leave as the champion of champions. This is leg 2 of the Champions League quarterfinals, meaning we’re one step closer to the Semifinals.

How to Watch Leg 2 of the UEFA Champions League Quarterfinals

When: April 13 & 14, starting at 3 p.m. EST

TV: TUDN, Galavision

Stream: You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV, or 7-Day Free Trial of Paramount+

The second leg sees many of the world’s top clubs on the brink of elimination. Bayern Munich, Porto, Liverpool, and Dortmund have ground to make up in their second matches against PSG, Chelsea, Real Madrid, and Man City, respectively. Can any of the fallen clubs come back from an aggregate deficit and move on to the next round?

Here’s the rest of the UEFA Champions League Schedule, complete with date, time, and how to watch.