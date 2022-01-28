How to Watch ‘The Legend of Vox Machina’ Live For Free Without Cable

There’s no better place to begin a Dungeons & Dragons campaign than a tavern. Once the questing begins, however, there’s no telling when the plotting wizards, slavering monsters, and chaotic shenanigans will come to an end. From Critical Role and Titmouse, “The Legend of Vox Machina” is the culmination of dice-rolling, adventuring, and a record-breaking Kickstarter campaign launched in 2019. Catch the first three Friday, January 28th with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video.

How to Watch the ‘Legend of Vox Machina’ Series Premiere

When: Friday, January 28th

After three long years of waiting, it’s finally time to collect the reward: 24 thirty-minute episodes premiering on Amazon Prime.

Most campaigns take off after the players leave the tavern, but “The Legend of Vox Machina” is more the tale of what happens when a ragtag team of rowdy misfits can’t afford the mounting bar tab. This turns the group into a band of mercenaries for hire, spiraling into an epic quest to save Exandria from dark, magical forces. Longtime fans of Critical Role are in for an especially nostalgic treat. “Vox Machina” pulls no punches when it comes to gory fight scenes, jabbing vulgarity, and, yes, a giant glowing middle finger rising from the ether.

Amazon has revealed that this first season of the adult-themed Dungeons & Dragons-inspired fantasy adventure will comprise 12 episodes, with the second half coming in season two. The voice acting talent behind the animation is significant, with A-listers like Laura Bailey, Taliesin Jaffe, Ashley Johnson, Matthew Mercer, Liam O'Brien, Marisha Ray, Travis Willingham, and Sam Riegel.