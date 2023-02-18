How to Watch Leigh Wood vs. Mauricio Lara Boxing Match Live Without Cable

The World Boxing Association’s world featherweight title is on the line this weekend, as Leigh Wood prepares to take on Mauricio Lara on Saturday, Feb. 18 on DAZN. Wood is the defending champion, but Lara comes in as a dangerous and hungry competitor, eager to do whatever it takes to bring home the featherweight title. The fight has become extremely personal to both boxers, but who will walk away victorious? Find out with a 30-Day Free Trial of DAZN.

How to Watch Leigh Wood vs Mauricio Lara

When: Saturday, Feb. 18, main event begins at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, Feb. 18, main event begins at 5 p.m. ET TV: DAZN

DAZN Stream: Watch with a 30-Day Free Trial of DAZN

About Wood vs. Lara

Leigh Wood defends his WBA world featherweight title on Saturday night against the dangerous Mauricio Lara in what has the potential to be a thrilling matchup live on DAZN. Wood enters the contest with a 26-2 record, while Lara boasts a 25-2-1 mark.

This will be the first time Wood walks out as the outright WBA featherweight champion and his first defense of his ‘super’ title could not be any tougher. Lara is a Mexican who burst onto the world stage following his stoppage win over Josh Warrington in 2021 and now he will be looking to produce another hard-hitting performance on British shores. Both men are not afraid to go toe-to-toe and possess immense punching power, so this fight has all the ingredients to be an early Fight of the Year contender.

The main card begins at 2 p.m. ET, and features fights between Gamal Yafai and Diego Alberto Ruiz, Cheavon Clarke and Dec Spelman, Gary Cully and Wilfredo Flores, and Dalton Smith and Billy Allington. T

Can You Stream Wood vs. Lara For Free?

Not at this time. The fight is a DAZN exclusive, and DAZN does not currently offer a free trial to new or existing users.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream Wood vs. Lara on DAZN?

DAZN is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

30-Day Trial dazn.com DAZN DAZN is a live sports subscription streaming service that offers 80+ fights a year from Matchroom USA, Bellator, Golden Boy Promotions, World Boxing Super Series and Combate Americas. … They are the exclusive home to Canelo’s next 11 fights, starting with his December 15th bout against Rocky Fielding at Madison Square Garden, plus 10 of Golden Boy Promotion’s best fights. For all fights, they include every match from the entire undercard through the main event. DAZN is available for $9.99 a month, after a one-month free trial. 30-Day Trial $19.99 / month dazn.com