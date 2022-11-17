How to Watch ‘Leopard Skin’ Series Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

If you’re a fan of action-packed shows and movies, you won’t want to miss out on the newest addition to Peacock’s library. A new original series titled “Leopard Skin” premieres this week. Starring Carla Gugino, “Leopard Skin” features many mysterious and intense scenes sure to keep you on your toes. All eight episodes drop simultaneously on Peacock on Thursday, Nov. 17, so you can binge them all at once if you’d like to. You can watch “Leopard Skin” with a Subscription to Peacock.

How to Watch ‘Leopard Skin’

When: Thursday, Nov. 17

Thursday, Nov. 17 TV: Peacock

Peacock Stream: Watch with a Subscription to Peacock.

About ‘Leopard Skin’

“Leopard Skin” reveals what happens to a group of criminals after a failed jewelry heist. The gang finds shelter at a property near the beach in Playa Perdida, Mexico and forces the homeowners, Alba and Batty, to do as they say. While in Mexico, more guests arrive at the estate, leading the gang to take in additional hostages.

The trailer shows that throughout the series, new challenges arise among the gang and their hostages. Will the criminals continue to maintain control, or will the tables turn, leaving the hostages in charge? Secrets are being kept and the truth will eventually rise to the surface. The storyline features betrayal, lust, and plenty of action scenes along the way.

Starring alongside Gugino are Amelia Eve, Gentry White, Philip Winchester, Margot Bingham, Gaite Jansen, Nora Arnezeder, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, and Ana de la Reguera.

Can You Stream ‘Leopard Skin’ For Free?

Unfortunately, Peacock does not offer a free trial. To watch “Leopard Skin” and other Peacock original series, you will have to sign up for a paid subscription.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Leopard Skin’ on Peacock?

Peacock is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.