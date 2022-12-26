How to Watch ‘Letterkenny’ Season 11 Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

You’re not a degen from up the country, are you? To prove it, you’d better be tuned in to the Season 11 premiere of “ Letterkenny ” on Hulu . Prepare to return to the small Canadian town of Letterkenny, where jocks, skids, and hicks all mix together, often with a massive fistfight or two. You can watch Letterkenny: Season 11 with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu .

About 'Letterkenny' Season 11 Premiere

The residents of Letterkenny belong to one of three groups: the Hicks, the Skids, and the Hockey Players, who are constantly feuding over seemingly trivial matters that often end with someone getting their ass kicked. They may not like each other very much, but when a threat (or just some jerk) from outside the community endangers one of their residents, the citizens of Letterkenny always band together.

In Season 11, the small town contends with the pitfalls of the “best chip flavors” debate, lost dogs, an influencer invasion, Skid business, a mystery at the Church Bake Sale, unwanted guests at beer league, and the Degens stirring up trouble. And that’s just for starters! Wayne and the gang are back!

