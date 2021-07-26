How to Watch LeVar Burton Hosting ‘Jeopardy!’ Live Online For Free Without Cable

After losing the legendary Alex Trebek last November, filling his shoes seems an insurmountable task. A variety of guest hosts have manned the Jeopardy! desk in the months since — while fans have weighed in on who they thought should take over permanently.

This week, venerable actor and host LeVar Burton steps in after a huge online petition and Twitter campaign aimed at getting him to step into the center seat. In most markets, ABC airs the episodes this week during the show’s regularly scheduled time at 7 p.m. ET.

How to Stream LeVar Burton Hosting Jeopardy!

When: Monday, July 26 - Friday, July 30, at 7 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Stream: Watch with Free Trial on Hulu With Live TV

If you don’t need to watch it live, Sinclair’s free streaming service STIRR offers the last five episodes of Jeopardy! on-demand in about 25 markets, including Seattle, Baltimore, and Washington, D.C.

Burton’s long career began with the ground-breaking miniseries Roots in which he played the iconic role of Kunta Kinte. A decade later, Burton beamed onto the Starship Enterprise as chief engineer Commander Geordi LaForge on Star Trek: The Next Generation.

He followed that up with yet another iconic role — the genteel host of the long-running, award-winning PBS children’s series Reading Rainbow. These days, Burton hosts a podcast — LeVar Burton Reads — in which he says he simply wants folks to step away from their hectic daily life, and enjoy a “great story.”

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch Jeopardy! live on ABC using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

