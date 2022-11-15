How to Watch ‘Leverage: Redemption’ Season Premiere For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

“Rob from the rich, give to the poor” is a simple concept, right? Take from those who can afford to give, but won’t, and distribute their extra resources to those that need it most. That’s the premise of Freevee’s “Leverage: Redemption,” which follows a team of crack operators who stage elaborate heists on behalf of those who have been wronged, but cannot avenge themselves. The show’s second season will premiere on Wednesday, Nov. 16, and you can watch exclusively with a free sign-up to Freevee.

How to Watch ‘Leverage: Redemption’ Season Premiere

About ‘Leverage: Redemption’

The series — which is a continuation of TNT’s long-running show “Leverage” — follows a group of hucksters and thieves, each with a past of their own that they aren’t proud of. Instead of continuing to simply help themselves get richer, they decide to use their talents to help those who have suffered at the hands of the wealthy and powerful.

In Season 2, corporate bad guys and dirty dealers are stepping on the little guy harder than ever in their quest for money and power, and the Leverage team is back to teach them a lesson. No matter the danger, when someone needs help, the team provides exactly what their clients need: leverage.

This time around, their criminal skills are put to the test by everything from a husband-and-wife team running a multi-level marketing scam and a shipping magnate dumping boatloads of plastic waste to a music producer who abuses his position over vulnerable women. This season also sees an old friend of Sophie’s unexpectedly coming out of the woodwork, making her question her choices.

Can You Stream ‘Leverage: Redemption’ For Free?

Yes! “Leverage: Redemption” is a Freevee original, and Freevee is a free ad-supported TV (FAST) service, meaning all you’ll need to watch season 2 of the series is a valid email address and password!

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Leverage: Redemption’ on Freevee?

Freevee is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Watch amazonfreevee.com Freevee Freevee is a free video streaming service that includes on-demand access to thousands of movies and TV shows. The service also offers virtual live streaming channels like Dove Channel, CON TV, Docurama, Tastemade, and AMC Presents. Freevee was previously known as IMDb TV. … Users will experience commercial breaks roughly every 15 minutes in the course of a film. If you are not watching on a Fire TV, you may find the Freevee library as a subsection within the Amazon Prime Video app, although a growing number of apps is available. Watch $0 / month amazonfreevee.com