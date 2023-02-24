 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Apple TV+

How to Watch English and French-Language Series ‘Liaison’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Tom Gaffey

Apple TV+ is adding a shot of adrenaline to its original series lineup with “Liaison,” a new thriller series filled with espionage, political intrigue, and complicated love. The new six-episode series will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, Feb. 24 through March 31. The show, starring Vincent Cassel and Eva Green, will be the first French and English-language Apple Original series to premiere on the streaming platform. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+.

How to Watch English and French-Language Series 'Liaison' Series Premiere

About English and French-Language Series 'Liaison' Series Premiere

“Liaison” is a six-episode thriller series that combines action and a multilayered plot that explores how mistakes from our past have the potential to destroy our future. The series centers on two characters, played by César Award winner Vincent Cassel and BAFTA Award winner Eva Green.

The British-French original series explores everything from cyber-terrorism plots to espionage. It follows British agent Alison Rowdy (Eva Green), and Gabriel Delage (Vincent Cassel), a former French secret agent, who both find themselves at the center of a complicated terrorist plot in this gripping spy drama.

“Liaison” promises to be an addicting new series for Apple TV, filled with suspense and constant plot twists. The show will make its global debut on Friday, February 24, with new episodes every Friday through March 31.

Can you watch English and French-Language Series 'Liaison' Series Premiere for free?

Apple TV+ offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch English and French-Language Series ‘Liaison’ Series Premiere on Apple TV+.

What devices can you use to stream English and French-Language Series 'Liaison' Series Premiere?

You can watch Apple TV+ using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, iPhone/iPad, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

English and French-Language Series 'Liaison' Series Premiere Trailer

  • 7-Day Trial
    apple.com

    Apple TV+

    Apple TV+ is a subscription video streaming service for $6.99 a month that includes high-quality originals shows and movies including Best Picture winner “CODA,” popular sitcom “Ted Lasso,” and dramas like “The Morning Show” and “Severance.” Apple TV+ is also home to MLB baseball games on Friday nights and MLS Season Pass.

    They have titles coming from Oprah, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Jason Momoa, J.J. Abrams, M. Night Shyamalan, Jennifer Garner, and Octavia Spencer.

    If you purchase an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV, you can get a free year of Apple TV+.

    7-Day Trial
    $6.99 / month
    apple.com
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.