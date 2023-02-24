How to Watch English and French-Language Series ‘Liaison’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Apple TV+ is adding a shot of adrenaline to its original series lineup with “Liaison,” a new thriller series filled with espionage, political intrigue, and complicated love. The new six-episode series will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, Feb. 24 through March 31. The show, starring Vincent Cassel and Eva Green, will be the first French and English-language Apple Original series to premiere on the streaming platform. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+ .

About English and French-Language Series 'Liaison' Series Premiere

“Liaison” is a six-episode thriller series that combines action and a multilayered plot that explores how mistakes from our past have the potential to destroy our future. The series centers on two characters, played by César Award winner Vincent Cassel and BAFTA Award winner Eva Green.

The British-French original series explores everything from cyber-terrorism plots to espionage. It follows British agent Alison Rowdy (Eva Green), and Gabriel Delage (Vincent Cassel), a former French secret agent, who both find themselves at the center of a complicated terrorist plot in this gripping spy drama.

“Liaison” promises to be an addicting new series for Apple TV, filled with suspense and constant plot twists. The show will make its global debut on Friday, February 24, with new episodes every Friday through March 31.

Can you watch English and French-Language Series 'Liaison' Series Premiere for free?

Apple TV+ offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch English and French-Language Series ‘Liaison’ Series Premiere on Apple TV+.

What devices can you use to stream English and French-Language Series 'Liaison' Series Premiere?

You can watch Apple TV+ using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, iPhone/iPad, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

English and French-Language Series 'Liaison' Series Premiere Trailer