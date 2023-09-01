How to Watch Liberty vs. Campbell High School Football Game Live Without Cable

It’s the West versus the far West in this high school football matchup! The Campbell Sabers will travel from Ewa Beach, HI to face the Liberty Patriots of Henderson, NV on Friday, Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. PT on NFHS Network. The Sabers have been ravaging their Hawaii opponents so far this year, will the Patriots suffer the same fate? See for yourself with a Subscription to NFHS Network!

When: Friday, Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. PT

Liberty High School Athletic Field | 3700 Liberty Heights Ave, Henderson, Clark County, Nev., 89052 TV: NFHS Network

Stream: Watch with a Subscription to NFHS Network.

Through three games this season, the Campbell Sabers have annihilated the competition by a combined score of 171-41 and reaching a 3-0 record, highlighted by a 61-0 victory over ‘Aiea in Week 2. The team looks to bring that winning attitude to the mainland this week in its first out-of-state contest of the year against Liberty.

Liberty has only played two games this season so far, compiling a 1-1 record. The second-ranked team in Nevada opened the season with a loss against St. John Boscoe, the third-ranked high school in the country by a score of 42-22, but it bounced back by defeating St. Louis 34-30 in Week 2. Now, the Patriots have another tough test on their hands against the red-hot Sabers.

Not at this time. Liberty vs. Campbell will be exclusively available to stream with a subscription to NFHS Network, which does not offer a free trial.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream Liberty vs. Campbell on NFHS Network?

NFHS Network is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

