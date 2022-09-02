How to Watch ‘Life By Ella’ Series Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, and Mobile

If you’re looking for a new series for the whole family to enjoy, you won’t want to miss the newest addition to the Apple TV+ library. This week, “Life By Ella” debuts on the streaming service. The show is a family and children’s series that follows 13-year-old Ella as she attempts to live her life to the fullest and seize the day. All 10 episodes drop on Friday, Sept. 2 and you can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+.

How to Stream ‘Life By Ella’

About Life By Ella’

“Life By Ella” tells the story of Ella’s return to school just a few weeks after her last chemo treatment. Though her dad seems hesitant for her to go back to her old life, the young teen is eager to be a “regular teenage girl” and start living her life.

After Ella’s life-changing battle with cancer, she’s adventurous and enthusiastic about life. She’s ready to take risks and make new memories and won’t let anything stand in her way. In the trailer, she prepares to conquer one of her fears and says, “I’m done letting fear stop me from living.”

“Life By Ella” was created, written, and executive produced by Jeff Hodsden and Tim Pollock. The series stars Lily Brooks O’Briant, Artyon Celestine, Vanessa Carrasco, Kevin Rahm, Mary Faber, Aidan Wallace, Kunal Dudheker, and Maya Lynne Robinson.

Can You Stream ‘Life By Ella’ for Free?

Apple TV+ offers a free seven-day trial that you can use to stream “Life By Ella” and all other Apple Originals. After the trial period ends, a monthly Apple TV+ subscription costs $4.99. If you have already used a free trial, you will have to subscribe to watch “Life By Ella.”

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Life By Ella’ on Apple TV+?

Apple TV+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, iPhone/iPad, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

