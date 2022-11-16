How to Watch ‘Limitless with Chris Hemsworth’ Series Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

Chris Hemsworth puts his body and mind to the ultimate test in a new series from National Geographic. “Limitless with Chris Hemsworth” follows the “Thor” actor as he puts himself through some of the most intense challenges he’s ever faced. His goal is to discover the secrets to living a healthier, longer life. All six episodes drop on Disney+ simultaneously so you can binge-watch the entire docuseries beginning on Wednesday, Nov. 16 with a Subscription to Disney+.

How to Watch ‘Limitless with Chris Hemsworth’

Sign Up Now $7.99+ / month disneyplus.com Get Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for just $13.99 a month ($12 savings).

About ‘Limitless with Chris Hemsworth’

As the show’s title suggests, Hemsworth is pushing himself to the limit by fasting for four days, plunging into chilly waters, and much more. These are physical battles, as well as mental and emotional ones. In the trailer, the actor questions what he’s gotten himself as he prepares to take on great heights.

In “Limitless with Chris Hemsworth,” he’s on a mission to understand what humans’ limits truly are and how they can live more fulfilling lives as they age. Each challenge he takes on is research-based and created by world-class experts, scientists and doctors. His wife Elsa Pataky and brothers Luke Hemsworth and Liam Hemsworth also make appearances in the series.

The “Limitless with Chris Hemsworth” episode titles include:

“Stress-Proof” “Shock” “Fasting” “Strength” “Memory” “Acceptance”

Can You Stream ‘Limitless with Chris Hemsworth’ For Free?

Unfortunately, there is no free trial for Disney+, so you cannot stream “Limitless with Chris Hemsworth” without a paid subscription. For the best value, consider The Disney Bundle.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Limitless with Chris Hemsworth’ on Disney+?

“Limitless with Chris Hemsworth” on Disney+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.