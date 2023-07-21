How to Watch Lionel Messi’s First Match with Inter Miami Live Without Cable

It’s still somewhat hard to believe, but it’s true. Lionel Messi is gearing up to make his debut for Inter Miami CF, the MLS team that bid the most for his rights. Messi will make his Inter Miami debut on Friday, July 21 at 8 p.m. ET on MLS Season Pass for the team’s 2023 Leagues Cup against Liga MX’s Cruz Azul. Watch the very first game of Messi’s MLS career and all subsequent matches with a Subscription to MLS Season Pass.

How to Watch Lionel Messi’s First Match with Inter Miami

When: Friday, July 21 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, July 21 at 8 p.m. ET TV: MLS Season Pass

MLS Season Pass Stream: Watch with a Subscription to MLS Season Pass.

About Lionel Messi’s First Match with Inter Miami

Inter Miami will get to play Messi’s first game against Cruz Azul in front of a home crowd at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale. It will be coach Tata Martino’s second game with the squad, and Messi is not the only European soccer star making his debut for the team during the match. Spanish midfielder Sergio Busquets will also be available for Inter Miami for the first time in the game.

But all eyes will be on Messi, one of the greatest soccer players in the history of the sport. More than 20,000 fans showed up just to see Messi’s official Miami introduction, and the team’s co-owner David Beckham knows full well the captivating power a star of Messi’s caliber can have over American audiences, even though soccer isn’t one of the top sports domestically.

Can You Stream Lionel Messi’s First Match with Inter Miami for Free?

No. Inter Miami’s match against Cruz Azul will be an MLS Season Pass exclusive, and MLS Season Pass does not offer new or existing customers any type of free trial.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream Lionel Messi’s First Match with Inter Miami on MLS Season Pass?

MLS Season Pass is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Sign Up apple.com MLS Season Pass MLS Season Pass will have every match of the MLS regular season, Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs, and Leagues Cup — all in one place and with no blackouts. The service launches February 1, 2023. … The majority of games in the 2023 season will be played on Saturdays and select Wednesdays, with 7:30 p.m. local start times. To complement the action, MLS Season Pass will offer a five-hour live whip-around show, capturing all of the key moments from every match from the start of the Eastern Conference games through the final whistle of the Western Conference games (7:30 p.m. ET-12:30 a.m. ET). Subscription prices are lower for Apple TV+ subscribers. Sign Up $12.99+ / month apple.com