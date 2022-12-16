How to Watch ‘Litvinenko’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

The gripping and chilling new thriller “ Litvinenko ” is coming to AMC+ and Sundance Now on Friday, Dec. 16. The story follows the 2006 investigation by the U.K.’s Metropolitan Police into the poisoning of former KGB officer Alexander Litvinenko. The iconic photograph taken of Litvinenko in his hospital bed generated international headlines before he died, and his death triggered one of the most complex and dangerous investigations in the history of the U.K. You can watch Litvinenko: Season 1 with a 7-Day Free Trial of AMC+ .

About 'Litvinenko' Series Premiere

The series starts in November 2006 - when Alexander Litvinenko ( David Tennant), a former Russian Federal Security Services and KGB officer, lies in a London hospital bed, with his condition deteriorating rapidly. Detectives are summoned to take his statement - he claims to have been poisoned on the direct orders of Russian President, Vladimir Putin.

During the police interviews, Litvinenko provides meticulous details about the events leading up to his illness, which he knew would prove fatal. He died just a few days later on Nov. 23, surrounded by his family.

When it’s confirmed that Litvinenko had been poisoned with polonium-210 - a highly toxic radioactive substance - the gravity of the situation becomes clear. Facing an unprecedented chemical attack in the heart of London, the police race to seal off potentially contaminated sites, while detectives plunge into a high-stakes murder investigation, tracking their elusive suspects from London to Moscow.

In a shadowy world of political power games and fragile international relations, “Litvinenko” is the story of the determined New Scotland Yard Officers who worked to prove who was responsible for the death of Alexander Litvinenko.

