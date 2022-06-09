 Skip to Content
How to Watch LIV Golf Invitational Series Centurion Club Tournament Live for Free Without Cable

Matt Tamanini

Despite being in the middle of the PGA season, with the U.S. Open just a week away, the biggest story in golf is the launch of the controversial LIV Golf Invitational Series which kicks off competition this week. LIV Golf’s first event will take place at the Centurion Club in London. The unique tournament will be streamed for free on YouTube, Facebook, and LIVGolf.com.

How to Watch the LIV Golf Invitational Series’ Centurion Club Tournament

When: Thursday, June 9 through Saturday, June 11
Where: YouTube, Facebook, and LIVGolf.com

About LIV Golf Invitational Series

Not only has the LIV Golf Series drawn the ire of tour professionals and fans alike for siphoning off stars from the tour’s main roster, but the league is financed by Saudi royal prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud (MBS) who has been accused of numerous human rights abuses including the torture and murder of American journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Despite these concerns, a number of high-profile golfers are joining the series, which is led golf icon Greg Norman who serves as CEO. Most recently Phil Mickelson has announced that he will be playing in the event after stepping out of the spotlight following comments that he made that many believed were dismissive of the atrocities that MBS is accused of.

Also participating in the LIV series are Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia, Ian Pulter, Louis Oosthuizen, Graeme McDowell, and more. Unlike traditional golf tournaments, LIV events will put the players into teams of four and have them tee off on a shotgun start, meaning that each player will begin play on a different hole. During the first two rounds, the two best individual scores from each team will be counted towards the team total, and in the third and final round, the three best scores will be included.

Then, the best cumulative score will determine the event’s winner. The first seven events of the series will feature a $25 million prize pool with $20 million distributed evenly amongst the players and then the remaining $5 being broken down amongst the week’s top three teams.

Stream all of the latest golf news and events on the Golf Channel with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

Team Name Captain Player Player Player
4 Aces Dustin Johnson Shaun Norris Oliver Bekker Kevin Yuan
HY Flyers Phil Michelson Justin Harding TK Chantananuwat (a) Chase Koepka
Punch Wade Ormsby Matt Jones Ryosuke Kinoshita Blake Windred
Cleeks Martin Kaymer Pablo Larrazabel JC Ritchie Ian Snyman
Iron Heads Kevin Na Sadom Kaewkanjana Hideto Tanihara Viraj Madappa
Smash Sihwan Kim Scott Vincent Jinichiro Kozuma Itthipat Buranatanyarat
Crushers Peter Uihlein Richard Bland Phachara Khongwatmai Travis Smyth
Majesticks Ian Poulter Lee Westwood Sam Horsfield Laurie Canter
Stinger Louis Oosthuizen Hennie du Plessis Charl Schwartzel Branden Grace
Fireballs Sergio Garcia David Puig (a) James Piot (a) Jediah Morgan
Niblicks Graeme McDowell Bernd Wiesberger Turk Pettit Oliver Fisher
Torque Talor Gooch Hudson Swafford Adrian Otaegui Andy Ogletree
