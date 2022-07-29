How to Watch ‘On Patrol: Live’ For Free on July 29, 2022: Start Time, TV Channels, Streaming Options

After debuting last week, the reboot of A&E canceled hit reality show “Live PD” returned as On Patrol: Live” — and this time airing on Reelz. But, when it airs this Friday, July 29th at 9pm ET, how can you stream it?

How to Watch the ‘On Patrol: Live’ Series Premiere

When: Friday July 29th and Saturday July 30th at 9 p.m. ET

Friday July 29th and Saturday July 30th at 9 p.m. ET How: Reelz

Reelz Stream: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

5-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get Three Months of HBO Max, Showtime, STARZ, EPIX, and Cinemax for FREE.

If you want to watch On Patrol: Live on REELZ, you can watch it with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo, with their Movies & More Add-On. It is also available on Sling TV, which includes it in their Hollywood Extra Add-On.

Watch With Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM 5-Day Free Trial $69.99+ / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get Three Months of HBO Max, Showtime, STARZ, EPIX, and Cinemax for FREE. Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV Get 50% OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $17.50)

Last weekend during its return to television, 3.5 million unique viewers watched On Patrol: Live with an average viewing time of 146 minutes across the seven telecasts over the premiere weekend starting Friday, July 22. The huge audience turnout for On Patrol: Live made it the #1 most watched show on cable among adults 25-54 on Friday and Saturday night.

While there is a free version of REELZ on The Roku Channel, it isn’t the same as the linear channel and won’t air On Patrol: Live.

On Patrol: Live airs live on REELZ every Friday and Saturday night from 9pm to 12am ET followed immediately by an encore airing with host and executive producer Dan Abrams alongside analysts Sgt. Sean “Sticks” Larkin and Deputy Sheriff Curtis Wilson.

About ‘On Patrol: Live’

Following two years off of the air, controversial reality show “Live PD” returns in a new form as “On Patrol: Live.” The show follows law enforcement officers around the country in real-time as they patrol the streets for three hours every Friday and Saturday night. Returning to anchor the coverage and provide instant analysis are former federal prosecutor Dan Abrams, Sgt. Sean “Sticks” Larkin, and Deputy Sheriff Curtis Wilson.

In addition to following officers on calls, “On Patrol: Live” also will add the element of engaging with the community by inviting local residents to ride along in certain cities, giving them and viewers a first-hand perspective of a night on the beat. Also, “Citizens On-Set” invites community members into the studio as guests where they can share their ride-along experiences and observations while also commenting on the night’s live policing.

On Patrol: Live July 22, 2022 Reuniting the on-camera team of host and executive producer Dan Abrams and retired Tulsa Police Department Sgt. Sean “Sticks” Larkin, alongside Deputy Sheriff Curtis Wilson. Together, they will provide minute-by-minute live analysis as the series documents for viewers in real time the everyday work of police officers on patrol from diverse departments across America.

Both features offer a unique opportunity for viewers and members of the community to gain unprecedented access to law enforcement — from routine calls and high-stakes incidents to tracking down fugitives of justice and recovering missing children.

“On Patrol: Live” will be following officers from Marion County and Volusia County Sheriff’s Offices in Florida; Beech Grove Police Department in Indiana; Nye County Sheriff’s Office in Nevada; Paterson Police Department in New Jersey; Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office in New Mexico; and Richland County Sheriff’s Department and Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office in South Carolina.

How to Stream ‘On Patrol: Live’ for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer live TV streaming. Three of these providers allow you to watch “On Patrol: Live” live on Reelz using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and Philo.