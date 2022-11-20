Stream Every Copa Mundial De La FIFA Match with Peacock: Schedule, Pricing, Free Streaming

If you want to stream Copa Mundial De La FIFA Qatar 2022 matches, one of the best ways is with a subscription to Peacock. Peacock is the streaming home of Copa Mundial De La FIFA 2022 in Spanish. When you subscribe to Peacock Premium, you can watch every match of the Copa Mundial De La FIFA 2022 in Spanish live and on-demand for just $4.99 for the entire tournament.

Watch Copa Mundial De La FIFA 2022 on Peacock

When: Starting Nov 20

Stream: Watch with a subscription to Peacock Premium

Sign Up $4.99+ / month peacocktv.com Until November 28th, Get Peacock Premium for JUST $0.99 a Month with Code: SAVEBIG.

What Copa Mundial Matches Are Available on Peacock?

In the U.S., Peacock will live stream all 64 matches of the 2022 Copa Mundial in Spanish. That means you can watch every match from the Group Stage, all the way to the final match. This includes all games for Team USA and Mexico.

Since the English-language coverage is on broadcast TV, if you don’t have a Live TV Streaming Service, Peacock is the only direct-to-consumer streaming service that will stream all 64 games.

Peacock, which is simulcasting Telemundo Deportes coverage of the Copa Mundial, will also stream all pre- and post-match onsite coverage from Qatar.

All the coverage will be in a dedicated Copa Mundial Hub, which will have daily shows featuring highlights and analysis plus on-demand full-match replays. There will also be a Copa Mundial 24/7 channel, which will have nine hours of original programming per day surrounding the live matches, including exclusive pre- and post-match shows and extended highlights.

Can You Watch Copa Mundial Matches For Free on Peacock?

The first 12 Group Stage matches of the Copa Mundial De La FIFA 2022 will be available to Peacock subscribers on the free tier, while the remaining 52 games (beginning on Nov. 24) will be available to Peacock Premium subscribers.

The Copa Mundial begins on Sunday, Nov. 20, as host-country Qatar faces Ecuador at 11 a.m. ET, which will be available for free for all Peacock customers. You can also watch Team USA’s opening game against Wales on November 21st and Mexico’s opener against Poland on November 22nd with Peacock’s free plan.

How Much Does Peacock Cost?

To watch all 64 Copa Mundial matches on Peacock, you will need a subscription to Peacock Premium. For Xfinity customers, it is included at no extra charge. For everyone else, it is $4.99 a month to stream the games and the rest of the Peacock TV & movie library.

Is There a Free Trial of Peacock Premium?

Peacock Peacock no longer has a free trial. However, you can get it for free if you are an Xfinity Internet or TV customer. Additionally, if you want to save, you can pre-pay for an entire year of Peacock Premium for just $50, meaning you can watch the entire slate of games for just $4.16/month (pre-paid annually).

What Devices Can You Use to Stream Copa Mundial Matches on Peacock?

2022 Copa Mundial is available on all streaming devices that carry Peacock. You can watch on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Peacock Copa Mundial TV Schedule

The first 12 Group Stage matches will be available on Peacock for free. All remaining Group Stage matches will be included in your Peacock Premium subscription. All Knockout Round matches will also be available on Peacock.

What Other Sports Can You Stream with Peacock?

Peacock’s expansive programming features live sports coverage including Sunday Night Football, Olympic Games, Premier League, Notre Dame Football, Sunday Morning Leadoff, NTT IndyCar Series, and much more.

Peacock Originals streaming now include Joe Montana: Cool Under Pressure, Meddling, Picabo, and American Rockstars. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel which streams Peacock Original Brother from Another and staples like The Dan Patrick Show, Pro Football Talk Live, and The Rich Eisen Show.

Exclusive Copa Mundial Shows Include:

Terraza al Mundial

Exclusive pregame show offering a comprehensive preview of all 64 games, capturing all the excitement and action ahead of each match every day.

La Tribuna del Mundial

Interactive debate show providing analysis of all the matches, plays and goals with complete reviews of all the critical moments of the day.

Resúmenes: Los Partidos de Hoy

Extended highlights of each and every match, providing a daily summary of all the action.

Ecos del Dia

Postgame program which will recap each match with expert reactions, in-depth analysis and compelling interviews.

¡Aquí Está el Mundial!

Daily compilation of all player and coach interviews and press conferences, match highlights, stats and top moments of the day.

Lo Que Viene

Daily program which wraps up Peacock’s matchday coverage and looks ahead to preview the following day’s matches.