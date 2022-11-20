 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Peacock

Stream Every Copa Mundial De La FIFA Match with Peacock: Schedule, Pricing, Free Streaming

Jason Gurwin

If you want to stream Copa Mundial De La FIFA Qatar 2022 matches, one of the best ways is with a subscription to Peacock. Peacock is the streaming home of Copa Mundial De La FIFA 2022 in Spanish. When you subscribe to Peacock Premium, you can watch every match of the Copa Mundial De La FIFA 2022 in Spanish live and on-demand for just $4.99 for the entire tournament.

Watch Copa Mundial De La FIFA 2022 on Peacock

What Copa Mundial Matches Are Available on Peacock?

In the U.S., Peacock will live stream all 64 matches of the 2022 Copa Mundial in Spanish. That means you can watch every match from the Group Stage, all the way to the final match. This includes all games for Team USA and Mexico.

Since the English-language coverage is on broadcast TV, if you don’t have a Live TV Streaming Service, Peacock is the only direct-to-consumer streaming service that will stream all 64 games.

Peacock, which is simulcasting Telemundo Deportes coverage of the Copa Mundial, will also stream all pre- and post-match onsite coverage from Qatar.

All the coverage will be in a dedicated Copa Mundial Hub, which will have daily shows featuring highlights and analysis plus on-demand full-match replays. There will also be a Copa Mundial 24/7 channel, which will have nine hours of original programming per day surrounding the live matches, including exclusive pre- and post-match shows and extended highlights.

Can You Watch Copa Mundial Matches For Free on Peacock?

The first 12 Group Stage matches of the Copa Mundial De La FIFA 2022 will be available to Peacock subscribers on the free tier, while the remaining 52 games (beginning on Nov. 24) will be available to Peacock Premium subscribers.

The Copa Mundial begins on Sunday, Nov. 20, as host-country Qatar faces Ecuador at 11 a.m. ET, which will be available for free for all Peacock customers. You can also watch Team USA’s opening game against Wales on November 21st and Mexico’s opener against Poland on November 22nd with Peacock’s free plan.

How Much Does Peacock Cost?

To watch all 64 Copa Mundial matches on Peacock, you will need a subscription to Peacock Premium. For Xfinity customers, it is included at no extra charge. For everyone else, it is $4.99 a month to stream the games and the rest of the Peacock TV & movie library.

Is There a Free Trial of Peacock Premium?

Peacock Peacock no longer has a free trial. However, you can get it for free if you are an Xfinity Internet or TV customer. Additionally, if you want to save, you can pre-pay for an entire year of Peacock Premium for just $50, meaning you can watch the entire slate of games for just $4.16/month (pre-paid annually).

What Devices Can You Use to Stream Copa Mundial Matches on Peacock?

2022 Copa Mundial is available on all streaming devices that carry Peacock. You can watch on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Peacock Copa Mundial TV Schedule

The first 12 Group Stage matches will be available on Peacock for free. All remaining Group Stage matches will be included in your Peacock Premium subscription. All Knockout Round matches will also be available on Peacock.

Date Round Time (ET) Matchup Channel
Nov. 20 Group Stage 11 a.m. Qatar v Ecuador Peacock Free
Nov. 21 Group Stage 8 a.m. England v Iran Peacock Free
11 a.m. Senegal v Netherlands Peacock Free
2 p.m. USA v Wales Peacock Free
Nov. 22 Group Stage 5:00 AM Argentina v Saudi Arabia Peacock Free
8 a.m. Denmark v Tunisia Peacock Free
11 a.m. Mexico v Poland Peacock Free
2 p.m. France v Australia Peacock Free
Nov. 23 Group Stage 5 a.m. Morocco v Croatia Peacock Free
8 a.m. Germany v Japan Peacock Free
11 a.m. Spain v Costa Rica Peacock Free
2 p.m. Belgium v Canada Peacock Free
Nov. 24 Group Stage 5 a.m. Switzerland v Cameroon Peacock Premium
8 a.m. Uruguay v Korea Republic Peacock Premium
11 a.m. Portugal v Ghana Peacock Premium
2 p.m. Brazil v Serbia Peacock Premium
Nov. 25 Group Stage 5 a.m. Wales v Iran Peacock Premium
8 a.m. Qatar v Senegal Peacock Premium
11 a.m. Netherlands v Ecuador Peacock Premium
2 p.m. England v USA Peacock Premium
Nov. 26 Group Stage 5 a.m. Tunisia v Australia Peacock Premium
8 a.m. Poland v Saudi Arabia Peacock Premium
11 a.m. France v Denmark Peacock Premium
2 p.m. Argentina v Mexico Peacock Premium
Nov. 27 Group Stage 5 a.m. Japan v Costa Rica Peacock Premium
8 a.m. Belgium v Morocco Peacock Premium
11 a.m. Croatia v Canada Peacock Premium
2 p.m. Spain v Germany Peacock Premium
Nov. 28 Group Stage 5 a.m. Cameroon v Serbia Peacock Premium
8 a.m. Korea Republic v Ghana Peacock Premium
11 a.m. Brazil v Switzerland Peacock Premium
2 p.m. Portugal v Uruguay Peacock Premium
Nov. 29 Group Stage 10 a.m. Netherlands v Qatar Peacock Premium
10 a.m. Ecuador v Senegal Peacock Premium
2 p.m. Iran v USA Peacock Premium
2 p.m. Wales v England Peacock Premium
Nov. 30 Group Stage 10 a.m. Tunisia v France Peacock Premium
10 a.m. Australia v Denmark Peacock Premium
2 p.m. Poland v Argentina Peacock Premium
2 p.m. Saudi Arabia v Mexico Peacock Premium
Dec. 1 Group Stage 10 a.m. Croatia v Belgium Peacock Premium
10 a.m. Canada v Morocco Peacock Premium
2 p.m. Japan v Spain Peacock Premium
2 p.m. Costa Rica v Germany Peacock Premium
Dec. 2 Group Stage 10 a.m. Korea Republic v Portugal Peacock Premium
10 a.m. Ghana v Uruguay Peacock Premium
2 p.m. Cameroon v Brazil Peacock Premium
3-Dec Round of 16 10:00 AM 1A v 2B Peacock Premium
2:00 PM 1C v 2D Peacock Premium
4-Dec Round of 16 10:00 AM 1D v 2C Peacock Premium
2:00 PM 1B v 2A Peacock Premium
5-Dec Round of 16 10:00 AM 1E v 2F Peacock Premium
2:00 PM 1G v 2H Peacock Premium
6-Dec Round of 16 10:00 AM 1F v 2E Peacock Premium
2:00 PM 1H v 2G Peacock Premium
9-Dec Quarterfinals 10:00 AM TBD Peacock Premium
2:00 PM TBD Peacock Premium
10-Dec Quarterfinals 10:00 AM TBD Peacock Premium
2:00 PM TBD Peacock Premium
13-Dec Semi-Finals 2:00 PM TBD Peacock Premium
14-Dec Semi-Finals 2:00 PM TBD Peacock Premium
17-Dec Third Place Game 10:00 AM TBD Peacock Premium
18-Dec Final 10:00 AM TBD Peacock Premium

What Other Sports Can You Stream with Peacock?

Peacock’s expansive programming features live sports coverage including Sunday Night Football, Olympic Games, Premier League, Notre Dame Football, Sunday Morning Leadoff, NTT IndyCar Series, and much more.

Peacock Originals streaming now include Joe Montana: Cool Under Pressure, Meddling, Picabo, and American Rockstars. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel which streams Peacock Original  Brother from Another and staples like The Dan Patrick Show, Pro Football Talk Live, and The Rich Eisen Show.

Exclusive Copa Mundial Shows Include:

Terraza al Mundial

Exclusive pregame show offering a comprehensive preview of all 64 games, capturing all the excitement and action ahead of each match every day.

La Tribuna del Mundial

Interactive debate show providing analysis of all the matches, plays and goals with complete reviews of all the critical moments of the day.

Resúmenes: Los Partidos de Hoy

Extended highlights of each and every match, providing a daily summary of all the action.

Ecos del Dia

Postgame program which will recap each match with expert reactions, in-depth analysis and compelling interviews.

¡Aquí Está el Mundial!

Daily compilation of all player and coach interviews and press conferences, match highlights, stats and top moments of the day.

Lo Que Viene

Daily program which wraps up Peacock’s matchday coverage and looks ahead to preview the following day’s matches.

Sign Up
peacocktv.com

Peacock

Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that includes original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series. Peacock is home to “Yellowstone,” and “The Office,” as well as original hits like “Bel-Air.” You can also watch live sports including Sunday Night Football, Premier League, and exclusive MLB games. Peacock is also the exclusive home to many WWE events like WrestleMania. Starting Nov. 30, Premium Plus subscribers will be able to stream their local NBC feed in all 210 markets.

Peacock includes news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!.

Peacock also includes the entire library of Bravo shows and has exclusives like “Below Deck: Down Under.” They also include live and on-demand access to Hallmark channels.

The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows like “Parks and Recreation,” and the entire Dick Wolf library including “Law & Order” and “Chicago Fire.”

The service also features blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios.

Sign Up
$4.99+ / month
peacocktv.com

Until November 28th, Get Peacock Premium for JUST $0.99 a Month with Code: SAVEBIG.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.