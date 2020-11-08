How to Watch Liverpool vs. Manchester City Live Online For Free Without Cable

Liverpool and Manchester City face off in one of the biggest matches thus far in the Premier League. Man City has had some early struggles, which have them sitting 10th, while Liverpool sit at the top of the table. Unlike most matches, this game will only be available on Peacock Premium, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial.

How to Watch Liverpool at Manchester City

When: Sunday, Nov. 8th at 11:30 a.m. ET

TV: Peacock Premium

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of Peacock Premium

For Premier League fans, one big change is that you can now stream all games that aren’t on TV, live as part of Peacock Premium. Previously, those games went NBC Sports Gold, but has shifted since the launch of the new streaming service. All matches that are on TV will be available after 9pm on match-day.

If you are a Xfinity subscriber, you can get Peacock Premium for free. If not, you can watch it for free with a 7-Day Free Trial, and $4.99 a month after that.

After snagging its first title in 30 years back in July, Liverpool is already going for a repeat. The Premier League was postponed back in March as the coronavirus forced the world to shut down and resumed the 2019-20 season in June. Liverpool became the season’s champion after beating out Manchester City.

Despite having been the runner up last season, Man. City still comes in as this year’s projected winner. They have had some early hiccups though but are only five points behind Liverpool

How to Stream Liverpool vs. Manchester City for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

You can stream the Liverpool vs. Manchester City match live with Peacock using their connected TV apps, mobile apps, tablet apps, or website.