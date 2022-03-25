How to Watch Lizzo’s ‘Watch Out For The Big Grrrls’ Premiere for Free on Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, and Mobile

“Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls” will have Lizzo on the hunt for confident, badass women to join her world tour. How much twerking will the dancers have to do before they can join in the ranks of the elite BIG GRRRLS? The series premieres on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, March 25. You can watch with a 30-day free trial to Amazon Prime Video.

How to Watch ‘Watch Out For the Big Grrrls’ Premiere

About ‘Watch Out For the Big Grrrls’

The eight-episode dance competition follows the singer and her search for a team of talented backup dancers. Through a series of dance challenges, ten wannabe “Big Grrrls” are put in a house together and must prove that they have the moves and curves to join Lizzo at the Grammys.

The “Truth Hurts” singer is known for being an advocate of body positivity, frequently featuring plus-sized bodies in her music videos. The series will feature choreographer Tanisha Scott, musician SZA and a few of the O.G. Big Grrrls and hopes to bring more representation to talented and brilliant plus-size women.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Watch Out For the Big Grrrls’ Premiere on Amazon Prime Video?

