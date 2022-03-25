 Skip to Content
Amazon Prime Video Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls

How to Watch Lizzo’s ‘Watch Out For The Big Grrrls’ Premiere for Free on Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, and Mobile

Lauren Forristal

Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls” will have Lizzo on the hunt for confident, badass women to join her world tour. How much twerking will the dancers have to do before they can join in the ranks of the elite BIG GRRRLS? The series premieres on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, March 25. You can watch with a 30-day free trial to Amazon Prime Video.

How to Watch ‘Watch Out For the Big Grrrls’ Premiere

About ‘Watch Out For the Big Grrrls’

The eight-episode dance competition follows the singer and her search for a team of talented backup dancers. Through a series of dance challenges, ten wannabe “Big Grrrls” are put in a house together and must prove that they have the moves and curves to join Lizzo at the Grammys.

The “Truth Hurts” singer is known for being an advocate of body positivity, frequently featuring plus-sized bodies in her music videos. The series will feature choreographer Tanisha Scott, musician SZA and a few of the O.G. Big Grrrls and hopes to bring more representation to talented and brilliant plus-size women.

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls

March 24, 2022

Superstar Lizzo is on the hunt for confident, badass women to join her world tour, and only the most talented dancers will have what it takes to twerk it out on world stages with her and join in the ranks of the elite BIG GRRRLS.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Watch Out For the Big Grrrls’ Premiere on Amazon Prime Video?

Amazon Prime Video is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

30-Day Trial
amazon.com

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 10,000+ movies, TV shows, and Prime Originals like “Jack Ryan,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “The Boys,” and more. Subscribers can also add third-party services like Showtime, and Starz with Amazon Prime Video Channels.

Starting in the 2022 season, Prime Video offers exclusive live access to NFL’s Thursday Night Football.

Prime Video is included with Amazon Prime for $12.99 per month ($119 per year), or can be purchased on its own for $8.99 per month.

30-Day Trial
$8.99 / month
amazon.com

Watch the preview of 'Big Grrrls' then stream it today:

