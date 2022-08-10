How to Watch ‘Locke and Key’ Final Season on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

The newest season of one of Netflix’s most popular shows is about to be unlocked! The third season of the comic book-inspired “Locke and Key” is premiering on Wednesday, Aug. 10, exclusively on the streaming giant. Fans of dark fantasy won’t want to miss the show’s epic final season and you can binge it all right away with a Subscription to Netflix.

How To Watch the Final Season of ‘Locke and Key’

When: Wednesday, Aug. 10

Wednesday, Aug. 10 TV: Netflix

Netflix Stream: Watch with a Subscription to Netflix.

About ‘Locke and Key’

“Locke and Key” is a fantasy/horror drama that features dark magic and thrilling adventure. The show focuses on the Locke family, who move into the ancestral home of the family patriarch Rendell after his death. There, they find a number of mysterious keys that allow them to unlock doors in the house and discover its magical secrets. But they are not the only ones searching for the keys, and the dangers are greater than they could possibly know.

The series was always intended by the show’s creators to finish after the third season. “Once we began working on the series, we felt three seasons was the ideal length to bring the story of the Locke family and their Keyhouse adventures to a satisfying conclusion,” showrunners Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill told Deadline.

So fear not “Locke and Key” fans, you won’t be left with a cliffhanger when the show wraps up.

Can You Stream The Final Season of “Locke and Key” For Free?

No. “Locke and Key” is a Netflix exclusive, and Netflix is not offering a free trial for any of its price tiers at this time.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream “Locke and Key” on Netflix?

Netflix is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV

