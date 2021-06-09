How to Watch ‘Loki’ Premiere: S01E01 Online on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

After finishing up “WandaVision” and “Falcon and the Winter Solider,” Marvel’s Loki will be making its debut on Disney+. Starting June 9, 2021, you can stream when you sign-up for Disney+. Unlike other series, Loki will air every Wednesday, instead of the traditional Friday release date.

How to Stream Loki on

When: Wednesday, June 9th at 3:00 a.m. EST

Stream: Watch with a subscription to Disney+

Sign Up Now $7.99 / month disneyplus.com Get Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for just $13.99 a month ($5 savings).

Can You Stream Loki on For Free on Disney+?

Unfortunately, Disney+ no longer offers a free trial. You can subscribe to the service for $7.99 / month, or $79.99 / year ($6.67 / month). You can also subscribe to the Disney Bundle for $13.99 a month, which includes Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+.

About Marvel’s Loki

The mercurial villain Loki resumes his role as the God of Mischief in a new series that takes place after the events of “Avengers: Endgame.” In the TV series, an alternate version of Loki is brought to the mysterious Time Variance Authority (TVA), a bureaucratic organization that exists outside of time and space and monitors the timeline. They give Loki a choice: face being erased from existence due to being a “time variant”, or help fix the timeline and stop a greater threat. Loki ends up trapped in his own crime thriller, traveling through time and altering human history.

Marvel’s Loki Trailer

When Does Loki Premiere?

Loki will premiere on Wednesday, June 9th, 2021.

How Many Episodes are in Loki?

There are six episodes in the first season.

When Are New Episodes of Loki Released?

Disney+ will release a new episode of Loki every Wednesday until July 14th.

What is Loki Episode Schedule?

Unlike Netflix, Disney+ doesn’t follow the binge-watching model of releasing all episodes at once. Instead, the service releases an episode each week, with Loki dropping a new episode every Wednesday.

Episode 1: Wednesday, June 9

Episode 2: Wednesday, June 16

Episode 3: Wednesday, June 23

Episode 4: Wednesday, June 30

Episode 5: Wednesday, July 7

Episode 6: Wednesday, July 14

What Devices Can I Use to Stream ‘Loki’?

You can stream “Loki” on Disney+ using Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android, PS4/PS5, Xbox, VIZIO Smart TV, LG Smart TV, and Samsung Smart TV.

